Godfrey Phillips clocks 39 pc jump in net profit at Rs 114 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Friday reported 39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 114 crore during the third quarter of current fiscal (Q3 FY20) compared to Rs 82 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations totalled Rs 797 crore as compared with Rs 679 crore in Q3 FY19, the company said in a statement.

Cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked a revenue of Rs 702 crore in Q3 FY20 as compared with Rs 619 crore in the same quarter of previous year.

Retail and related products had revenue of Rs 93 crore as against Rs 77 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips, which manufactures Marlboro cigarettes in India, currently has two major stakeholders -- Phillip Morris with 25.1 per cent stake and the KK Modi Group with 47.09 per cent shareholding.

It is one of the largest FMCG companies in India with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 6,300 crore and some of the most popular cigarette brands like Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. (ANI)

