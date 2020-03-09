Godrej Group brands come together to promote gender equality and women empowerment on International Women's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): To commemorate International Women's Day, brands across the Godrej Group, a 122-year young conglomerate, came together to celebrate womanhood and their contribution towards different aspects of life.

The Godrej Masterbrand thanked its women employees by featuring them in a digital video on gender equality and women empowerment; while brands like Godrej Expert Rich Creme and Godrej Appliances unveiled their campaigns around Women's Day.

The group's other brands like Cinthol Original Soap, Godrej Locks and Godrej Security Solutions rolled out female-led influencers and digital campaigns.

This year, International Women's Day theme is #EachforEqual depicting an equal world is an enabled world. Godrej Group is committed to offering equal opportunities in employment through an Equal Opportunities Policy.

Godrej Group brands have come together for multiple initiatives that promote gender equality, women empowerment and how women can bring about larger societal change.

"At Godrej, we are committed to empowering our women employees to transform their social disadvantages into opportunities. We empower them with the right to make their own choices in their professions. Our objective is to develop an ecosystem where they are given the freedom to enjoy the best of both worlds i.e. professional as well as personal", said Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group.

"We, as an organisation do our best to understand women's professional challenges and provide constant support and assurance so that they bring their whole selves to the workplace. The Godrej Masterbrand video highlights the little things that Godrej is doing to support women within as well as outside Godrej to reach their full potential and recognise and appreciate the contribution made by them", she added.

Godrej Masterbrand

In line with this year's theme #EachforEqual, Godrej Masterbrand new digital film highlights the little things that the organisation is doing to support women to reach their full potential and recognise and appreciate the contribution made by them. #TheLittleThingsWeDo film reflects on the Godrej Group's policy of equal opportunities for everyone.

Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, the film is in line with Godrej's commitment to respect women's rights through gender equality and non-discrimination. The video also highlights Godrej's effort of standing by their women employees and ensuring they never have to stand at crossroads between their personal goals and professional goals.

Godrej Expert Rich Creme

Godrej Expert Rich Creme rolled out a digital film that encourages conversations around what 'beautiful' means. This digital film features beauticians of Godrej Salon-I, a flagship programme by Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), aiming at enhancing the livelihood of young girls and women by skilling them for beauty and hair care industry.

Understanding that beauty is something that is discussed by women all over, this digital film asks several women to speak about when doing they most feel beautiful. The digital film is conceptualized by the DDB group. Godrej Expert Rich Creme has been the key knowledge partner for Godrej Salon-I programme. The hair colour brand has designed modules on hair and beauty care, delivered to over 2.5 lakh women. Godrej Expert Rich Creme has periodically provided free products to these women to help kick-start their journey.

Godrej Appliances

Conceptualized by WAT Consult, this women's day, Godrej Appliances launches a campaign encouraging women to question the prevalent label of 'housewife' in our society. It underscores how even women use the labels for themselves without realizing that it is underselling them and hardly does justice to her role and her skills.

The film begins with a social media savvy teenager, who urges her mother to join in a social media community. Despite her mother's initial reluctance, the teenager starts creating an online profile for her and poses her questions like her profession, skills etc. While doing so, the teenager points out how her mother - who perceives herself to be just a housewife lacking real skills, is in truth, so multiskilled. It beautifully captures the nuances of a mother-daughter relationship while seeding in a new thought of changing our labels, #HomemakerNotHousewife.

Godrej Locks

Safety begins at home. Reflecting on this concept, Godrej Locks, a brand synonymous with trust, quality, and safety, embarked on #AgentOfSafety, a digital campaign conceptualized for Women's Day.

Through women influencers, the brand is highlighting the role of a woman in ensuring the safety of not just herself but how she ensures safety at home. Godrej Locks has roped in digital influencers from across India, who will inspire their female counterparts to ensure that safety begins at home.

Cinthol Original Soap

The skincare expert, Cinthol Original Soap also kick-started its #LiveYourDreams campaign. The doctor recommended soap brand is working with female influencers in Chennai to encourage women to live and pursue their dreams. The brand has created an exclusive Cinthol Original Soap 'Live Your Dreams' kit which is personalized and will be given to influencers.

Godrej Security Solutions

Godrej Security Solutions, India's largest home security solution provider, announced its new digital campaign, #DidItForMYSAFETY which aims to empower women to take charge of their security, and that of their loved ones.

As part of the campaign, the brand is offering a 10 per cent discount on all products on its e-commerce platform - https://shop.godrejsecure.com/. The campaign is part of the brand's constant endeavour to instil confidence among consumers to follow best practices in personal and home security and help them attain peace of mind by feeling absolutely safe.

