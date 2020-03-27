Godrej group stands in solidarity with India's efforts to overcome COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 27 (ANI/ PRNewswire): The Godrej Group stands in solidarity with the people of India and the Government's efforts to overcome the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, which is impacting the lives of millions of people, and countries across the globe. It will try to serve its customers, employees, communities and country to the best of its capabilities and especially support health personnel, government workers, and everyone working tirelessly to curb the spread of this pandemic.

To start with, Godrej Group is earmarking a fund of INR 50 crore for community support and relief initiatives in India. This is an initial outlay and it hopes to supplement it over time. The fund will back some of the following initiatives underway focused on public health and essential supplies, as well as additional efforts in the months ahead.

Medical equipment and protective supplies: Godrej Group has started its work in Maharashtra, which is among the most affected regions in the country, with roughly 21% of total cases. It will extend this support to other states as well. Buying and supplying medical equipment and protective supplies for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC); Donated INR 5 crore to the BMC; Donated 115 hospital beds to Maharashtra government hospitals; Helped set up a 75-bed quarantine center at the Seven Hills hospital, Andheri.

Product innovation and supplies: As the second-largest maker of soap in India, Godrej Group will do its best to ramp up innovation and supplies to serve the country. It recently launched the #ProtektIndiaMovement, a nationwide multi-media and multi-channel campaign to promote mass awareness around handwashing and public health.

As part of this, they have supported the free distribution of one million packets of Godrej Protekt Mr. Magic powder-to-liquid hand wash (one of the world's most affordable hand washes) in Maharashtra through partnership with the BMC and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and partnered with communities linked to the CSR programmes to support 1.12 lakh beneficiaries across eight states with hand wash, sanitisers and soap.

They have also, donated sanitisers to the Mumbai police force; begun ramping up capacity to meet the demand for soap, hand wash and sanitisers; initiated outreach through various networks and hand wash education programmes.

Its leading furniture brand in India is doing a lot of innovation in health care and hospital furniture, to create ergonomically designed healing environments. They are directing specific efforts to help secure the health and safety of the nation. The BMC has enlisted Godrej Group as providers of essential services and given the green signal for commencing factory and warehouse operations.

They are actively collaborating with the BMC to ensure they meet the demand requirements. They are also exploring how it can leverage its medical refrigerators business, construction capabilities to build quarantine rooms, and expertise in mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for hospitals, to serve the country at this time.

Support at factories and construction sites: Godrej Group is committed to supporting the contract labour and workers at factories and construction project sites. As one of India's largest real estate players, they are particularly concerned about the acute problems being faced by migrant labourers.

Towards this, they have initiated focused efforts by ensuring that the project sites across eight cities are being sanitised frequently, and have health screenings and adequate food and hygiene supplies and set up isolation facilities at its labour accommodation and closely monitoring the needs of its people to ensure quick responsiveness.

Godrej Group will continue to build on these efforts with safety, compassion, ideas and hard work (even if it is from afar), so that it can come out stronger on the other side.

