Godrej L'Affaire concludes its fourth season with a grand celebration of lifestyle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Godrej L'Affaire, a curated experiential lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, concluded its fourth season in Mumbai.

More than 1300 people including several prominent personalities attended Godrej L'Affaire.

It kicked off with a masterclass marking actress Bhumi Pednekar's debut as a chef along with Chef Varun Inamdar. They engaged in a live cook-off followed by a conversation on how to bake a blockbuster.

Celebrity couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu was in conversation with anchor Sonam Chhabra on inculcating spirituality in children through travel. They also unveiled the trailer of their upcoming web series 'Baby Yatra'.

Music director Shantanu Moitra did a standalone talk on his 100-day fascinating adventure across the Himalayas that changed his music forever.

India's leading designers Alan Abraham (Abraham John Architects), Madhav Raman (Anagram Architects), Swarup Dutta (Scenographer) and Asha Sairam (Studio Lotus) - engaged in an insightful conversation, powered by DesignDekko.com, on ways to design homes that gives back to nature and the importance of sustainable designs.

The session was moderated by Preeti Singh, Editor of Houzz India. The session was powered by HR Johnson, and Houzz India was the knowledge partner.

The highlight of the evening soiree was ace couturiers Monisha Jaising and Shweta Bachchan Nanda's luxury pret fashion label MxS first ever fashion show. The couture was street-inspired and had sportive elements and fabric mash-ups, giving the collection a jolt of energy.

Supermodels like Carol Gracias, Deepti Gujral, Aanchal Kumar and Sucheta Sharma, walked the ramp while the show was choreographed by Shie Lobo. Hair for the models was done by BBLUNT and makeup by Asha Hariharan of 'The Makeup Room' India. All models were accessorised with Isharya jewellery and watches by Guess Watches, complementing the collection.

India's drag scene star, Sushant Divgikr, adorned his famed Rani Ko-He-Nur avatar for a musical performance with his band, Top Storey, leaving the audience mesmerized.

An important addition to every epicure's reading list - The Godrej Food Trends Report - 2020 was unveiled at Godrej L'Affaire. The report curated by Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal is a compendium of insights, views and predictions collated from conversations with 150 experts - chefs, thought leaders and food influencers across major cities.

"Godrej L'Affaire has redefined lifestyle trends with every new season. Be it personalities, experiences, footfalls and brand partnerships, our fourth season has raised the bar and turned out to be the most successful edition till date. Godrej L'Affaire has delivered on its promise of showcasing future lifestyle trends that people can adopt for a modern-day living," said Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group, while commenting on the fourth season's success.

Godrej L'Affaire soiree witnessed first time unveiling of Ginevra, a new perfume range from Tonino Lamborghini Fragrances. Radio host and producer Hrishikesh Kannan moderated an engaging panel comprising digital influencers such as Karishma Sakhrani, Khushnaz Turner, Rij Eappen, and Chef Amninder Sandhu.

The panel titled 'Make Space for Life' by Godrej Interio, deliberated on the importance of maintaining work-life balance dynamics and explored what does it take to be an influencer.

Tata Motors showcased its latest car in the electric vehicles segment - Tata Nexon EV. Godrej Locks unveiled an installation endorsing home safety, conceptualised and designed by Anand Menon and Shobhan Kothari of ADND, a prominent architecture and interior design firm. Installations by Godrej Appliances' on e-waste and Godrej the Trees - Vikhroli was also displayed at Godrej L'Affaire.

Godrej L'Affaire's fourth season presenting partner was MX Player, India's most premium OTT service while the on-ground event was styled by Krsnaa Mehta of India Circus. The soiree offered experiences of top lifestyle brands such as Harley-Davidson, Guess Watches, BBLUNT, Esprit, Godrej Security Solutions, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cinthol, Godrej Bambusa, Myntra, Script, Godrej Properties and Goodknight Naturals.

Other prominent brand partners include Godrej Veg Oils, Elior India, Slice of Pink, Godrej Professional, Godrej Protekt, Godrej Construction, Godrej Real Good Chicken, Houzz India, Meru and Godrej aer.

"Godrej L'Affaire has been redefining lifestyle trends with every new edition, which makes it a great platform to interact with a range of premium audiences and brands. The theme for this year was 'Aarambh' - bringing together imagination, creativity, and innovation via bespoke experiences for its attendees. We are very happy to have been a part of this experience, and it was great to see the mix of ideas and concepts across various lifestyle categories," said Karan Bedi, CEO - MX Player, while speaking about the association with the Godrej L'Affaire.

"The association with Godrej L'Affaire gives us the ideal platform to acknowledge and reward fashion-forward customers, while also setting new benchmarks in the industry on value creation and consumer engagement. For the second year of our association with Godrej L'Affaire, we invited over 50 Myntra Insiders to experience the best of fashion, travel, food, lifestyle and much more during this event", added Harish Narayanan, Head of Marketing, Myntra on the partnership.

"Partnering with Godrej L'Affaire was a rewarding experience for us as the event reckons with everything lifestyle and luxury. We took the opportunity to launch Ginevra range of products and showcased the complete range of Tonino Lamborghini fragrances," said Barun Mukherjee, Director, International Brands, Raymond Consumer Care Ltd, while speaking about the brand association.

"We extend our heartiest congratulations to Godrej Group for coming up with a grand initiative that emphasize on the importance of food. Food is a vital element in making healthy lifestyle choices irrespective of profession, race or culture. Sound health enables one to make better lifestyle choices. Godrej L'Affaire was a tremendous landmark in weaving food, lifestyle and sustainability together," said Sanjay Kumar, CEO and MD, Elior India.

"We received an excellent response to our newly launched all-vegan menu by dignitaries and guests of all age groups and there was a shift in the mindset of how people perceive veganism against other food habits. We as promoters of sustainable and healthy eating habits are looking forward to bring about a qualitative transformation in the eating habits of people," added Kumar.

The media partners for the fourth season of Godrej L'Affaire were Sunday Mid-Day (Print Partner), Living Foodz (Lifestyle TV Partner), IWMbuzz.com (Digital Media Partner) and Radio One 94.3 (Radio Partner). Wizcraft International managed the on-ground execution of this season.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)