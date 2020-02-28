Godrej Properties adds new project in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Realty major Godrej Properties said on Friday

it has entered into an agreement to purchase land in the upcoming micro-market of Chandivali here.

Spread across three acres, the project will offer 41,800 square metres of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations with a small amount of retail space.

Situated near the bustling suburb of Powai, Chandivali offers social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential and commercial spaces.

"We are happy to add this new project in Chandivali, which fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key markets across India's leading cities," said Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej.

"We will seek to ensure this project delivers an outstanding lifestyle for its residents," he said in a statement.

(ANI)

