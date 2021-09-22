Godrej Properties clocks single-day sales of Rs 575 cr in Noida

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Godrej Properties said on Wednesday it clocked sales of Rs 575 crore in a single day at the launch of second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer received an overwhelming customer response to its forest-themed phase named Evergreen, taking total sales in the project over the past six months to Rs 1,140 crore.

It has sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of launch, making this one of the most successful launches in India in recent times.



Mohit Malhotra, Managing Director and CEO, said Noida is as an important city for the company. "We hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead. We will do everything possible to ensure we deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods."

Situated in Noida Sector 43, Godrej Woods homes are set amid green development with over 600 trees. The project offers several lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a cafe, rivulet, modern clubhouse, orchards, forest trail, and an elevated walkway.

Sector 43 has good connectivity due to its proximity to the Dadri Main Road in central Noida in addition to the access to high quality social infrastructure.

Godrej Properties entered the NCR market in 2010 and has until now added 17 projects across five cities with six projects having already been delivered. (ANI)

