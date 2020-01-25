Godrej Properties launches Godrej RKS at RK Studios, Chembur, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Jan 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), one of India's leading real estate developers, is launching a luxurious residential development at RK Studios, Chembur. GPL is currently launching Collector's Edition 3 & 4 bedroom residences.

Like the many stories that have been filmed within its walls, this development on RK Studios' land, through its architecture, well-designed opulent spaces, and curated amenities, creates the perfect backdrop for residents here to live their stories.

The Collector's Edition residences offer an architecture that takes inspiration from Bombay Art Deco design. The development will offer state-of-the-art amenities, plush specifications, and strong security attributes. It will also seek to celebrate the legacy of this site by retaining some of its best-known features.

Godrej RKS is strategically located on the main Sion-Trombay Road and offers an extremely well developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail malls, residential, and commercial spaces in the vicinity.

It also offers excellent connectivity to all parts of Mumbai including Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Powai and Fort owing to its proximity to key roads; such as the new BKC-Connector, Eastern Express Highway (EEH), Eastern Freeway, and Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR).

The project is registered with MAHARERA under registration no. P51800023915.

"We are thrilled to launch Godrej RKS at the iconic RK Studios in Chembur. We will seek to ensure we celebrate the remarkable legacy of this site with a landmark development that delivers an outstanding lifestyle for its residents", said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties.

