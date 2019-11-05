The company bagged 31 awards between July and September
The company bagged 31 awards between July and September

Godrej Properties reports 50 pc jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 31 crore

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Realty major Godrej Properties on Tuesday announced that its net profit has increased by 50 per cent to Rs 31 crore in the second fiscal quarter (July to September) despite a challenging business environment.
The company witnessed a total booking value of Rs 1,446 crore and total booking volume of 2.26 million square feet in Q2 FY20 as compared to total booking value of Rs 807 crore and total booking volume of 1.07 million square feet in Q2 FY19.
While earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 96 per cent to Rs 135 crore, total income decreased by 22 per cent to Rs 370 crore.
In the first half of current fiscal, the company has witnessed a total booking value of Rs 2,343 crore and total booking volume of 3.61 million square feet as compared to total booking value of Rs 1,627 crore and total booking volume of 2.24 million square feet in H1 FY19.
Earnings per share for Q2 FY20 work out to Rs 1.22 as compared to Rs 0.90 in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.
"The overall environment in the real estate sector remains challenging," said Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej.
"This provides Godrej Properties with tremendous opportunity to drive market share growth in residential real estate. We expect strong momentum in both portfolio project additions and new project launches in H2 FY20."
In May, the company purchased RK Films & Studios in Mumbai, the iconic and sprawling location at Chembur which used to be film studio of yesteryear actor and filmmaker late Raj Kapoor.
The company plans to develop a mixed-use project at the site. Spread across 2.2 acres, this project will offer 33,000 square metres (0.35 million square feet) of saleable area comprising modern residential apartments of various configurations as well as a luxury retail experience. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:08 IST

Afrojack to Headline Don't Let Daddy Know India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Famed international dance music property Don't Let Daddy Know is heading back to the Indian sub-continent this November for its third edition in the country in association with Dance Affair, Lal Street, Envision and E&A Events.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:07 IST

Senitta debunks menstrual hygiene myths and spreads Dioxin awareness

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Nov 05(ANI/NewsVoir): It's high time now to break through all the myths and taboos related to menstrual hygiene with Senitta.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:58 IST

MRPL reports expanding loss in Q2 at Rs 574 crore, GRM plummets

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): ONGC subsidiary Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has reported a loss of Rs 574 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20 as against a loss of Rs 81 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:23 IST

Columbia University's Urban works innovation challenge for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Columbia Global Centers, Mumbai announces the launch of the Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2019-2020 for transforming India's cities into safe and sustainable places through technical innovation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:21 IST

PVR Cinemas Celebrated Halloween with Exclusive Screening of Horror Films

New Delhi [India] Nov 05(ANI/BusinessWire India): PVR Cinemas, the largest and the most premium film exhibition company in India organized 'Horror Nights' to celebrate Halloween 2019, screening hand-picked horror films 'A Quiet Place' and 'Pet Sematary' across metros and tier 1 cities.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:20 IST

Marks & Spencer Reliance Continues to Deliver Sustainable Growth in India

New Delhi [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Marks & Spencer Reliance India, the iconic British brand, has continued its growth and expansion in the market with a strong financial performance in FY18/19.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:18 IST

Oakridger Nikhil transforms an Anganwadi to a modern-day pre-school

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridger Nikhil Arimilli, a grade 12 student from Oakridge International School, who took it upon himself to create opportunities in places of lost hopes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:13 IST

Indian jewellery demand of 101.6 tonnes in Q3 one-third lower y-o-y: WGC

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Gold jewellery demand in India fell to 101.6 tonnes during July to September, down 32 per cent from 148.8 tonnes in the same period of last year, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:20 IST

New business stabilises but output remains in contraction: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Indian service sector activity declined for the second straight month in October, the first back-to-back reduction since the second quarter of fiscal year 2017-18, according to IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:57 IST

Biocon's Biologics drug products facility gets nod from US FDA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Tuesday it has received an establishment inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its biologics drug product facility here, reaffirming its global scale manufacturing capability for high

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:18 IST

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Tuesday despite buoyancy in global markets amid positive signs over US-China trade talks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 05:24 IST

CII appreciates Govt stance on RCEP agreement

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) appreciated the government's stance to opt-out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, and vowed to continue working to integrate India's economy with that of the world.

Read More
iocl