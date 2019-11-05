Godrej Properties reports 50 pc jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 31 crore

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:13 IST

Indian jewellery demand of 101.6 tonnes in Q3 one-third lower y-o-y: WGC

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Gold jewellery demand in India fell to 101.6 tonnes during July to September, down 32 per cent from 148.8 tonnes in the same period of last year, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.