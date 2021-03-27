Godrej Properties sells over 275 residences worth Rs 475 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Godrej Properties said on Friday it sold over 275 residences worth Rs 475 crore within one day of launching a project in Noida, making it one of the most successful residential launches in the NCR region.

"We consider Noida a critical growth market for our company and will look to continue to build our presence in this region," said Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej.

"We hope to deliver the residents of Godrej Woods an outstanding and innovative development," he said in a statement.



Located in sector 43, Godrej Woods offers homes amid a lush green development with over 600 trees. The location has good connectivity due to its proximity to Dadri main road in central Noida in addition to social infrastructure.

Godrej Properties entered the NCR market in 2010 and has so far added 17 projects across five cities with six projects having already been delivered.

At 2:15 pm, the company's stock was trading 2.49 per cent higher at Rs 1,364.80 per unit on BSE Ltd. (ANI)

