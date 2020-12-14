Godrej ranks on top among listed global residential developers by GRESB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) has recognised Godrej Properties as a sector leader globally and in Asia for listed residential projects.

GRESB provides environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmarks across the world. It recognises participants each year who have excelled with their leadership and commitment as real estate sector leaders with the expectation that these organisations will help drive ESG improvements across the industry.



Godrej Properties said it has participated in the benchmark assessment since 2013 and achieved its highest score of 95 points this year. It is the only real estate developer in India to receive this global recognition.

"Delivering environmental sustainability, a positive social impact and good governance have always been an integral part of our values at Godrej," said Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej.

"This global recognition will motivate our entire team to continue to improve our ESG standards across all parts of our operations," he said in a statement on Monday. (ANI)

