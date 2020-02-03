Godrej Security Solutions completes first phase of home locker Break-in Challenge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): In the first phase of Godrej Security Solution's Break-in Challenge, spanning 150 days and across eight key metro cities of the country, citizens learnt the importance of proactively adopting home security solutions.

India's largest and trusted home security solutions provider, Godrej Security Solution, has completed 150 days of its unique Break-in Challenge.

During the first phase of the challenge, held across eight key metro cities of the country, over one lakh consumers partook but failed to break open a Godrej home locker as against a locked wooden cupboard.

GSS's Break-in Challenge was unveiled in August 2019 during which the company committed to reaching out to ten lakh Indian consumers from 350 residential societies and commercial establishments across 15 key cities before FY2021.

The challenge was commenced in response to a consumer behaviour insight study, 'India's Security Solution Quotient' which revealed 55 per cent of Indian consumers continue to store their valuables in cupboards or wardrobes despite the availability of more economical and safe options like home lockers.

"Last year our consumer behaviour survey, India's Security Solutions Quotient, highlighted that one in every two residents in India continues to store their valuables in cupboards and wardrobes. This was one of the critical security mistakes pointed out by the study. It highlighted an urgent need to educate consumers that our home lockers are 10 to 1000 times stronger and more secure than wardrobes," said Mehernosh Pithawalla, Group Head, Vice President and Global Head - Marketing, Sales & Innovation, while commenting on this initiative.

"Basis the principles of 'show don't tell' we embarked on a consumer activation programme that not just educated consumers but also gave them first-hand experience of security solutions available in the market. We are happy to announce that in the first phase, over one lakh people failed in the attempt to break-open our home locker and claim the INR 1 lakh prize money," he added.

"Consequently, we have seen a proportionate skew towards the adoption of trustworthy security solutions and home lockers amongst the participants as they acknowledge the importance of protecting their valuables and loved ones for attaining peace of mind," Pithawalla further said.

The Break-in-Challenge is a part of the Godrej Security Solutions's recent omnichannel marketing campaign, #BilkulSafeHai, under which the company has taken various measures to reach out, educate and engage consumers on the importance of adopting home security solutions.

The campaign was launched with a humorous series of TVCs, digital videos and print campaigns featuring leading Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana starting September 2019.

As an extension of the strategy, the company also launched its e-commerce store in November 2019.

