GOGAME founder Srikanta Magaji all set to launch new social gaming app

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): GOGAME founder, Srikanta Magaji is all set to launch India's first social gaming app. This innovative solution for gaming and social is curated by a 19-year-old CEO. The highlight of GOGAME is that you can play your favourite games and earn real money.

GOGAME is a super-fast, competitive, astounding social gaming application, soon available in iOS and Android that brings next level gaming experience to the table, with full-fledged social features.

"With the mission of capturing a young audience and redefining gaming and social experiences, I am launching GOGAME - India's first social gaming app," said Srikanta Magaji, GOGAME CEO.

"Being a gamer all my life, I know the "Wow" moments gamers crave. To take the gaming experience to the next level, we built GOGAME to provide real value, which makes a positive impact in gamer's life," added Srikanta Magaji, 19-year-old CEO of GOGAME.

Stories, a picture sharing platform with nostalgic style to create original contents, or snap any pic to share with your friends. This allows you to create, discover new and exciting stories around you. Like other social platforms, stories allow you to like, follow, and share everything you see.

BRO, a virtual assistant in GOGAME that tries to analyse your question and provide you with answers, this is fuelled to make GOGAME users more productive and save more time.

GOGAME initially starts with 7+ games from all categories, where you can play any game, join any contest, and win real rewards or earn money. You just need to play games, and connect with your friends to view the real winner.

GOGAME app is expected to launch in the month end of May 2020, it consists of action-packed and competitive games to play and earn. You can expect top-notch action-packed and competitive 7+ games with social aspects like stories, profile likes, comments, etc.

You can get started by registering your phone number on the app and the website gogame.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

