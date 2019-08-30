Due to price hike of the yellow metal, the buyers are deserting the showrooms and shops. [Photo/ANI]
Due to price hike of the yellow metal, the buyers are deserting the showrooms and shops. [Photo/ANI]

Gold prices breach Rs 40,000 mark, silver hits new highs

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:01 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A slowdown in global economy and escalating US-China trade tensions have pushed up the price of yellow metal up nearly 20 per cent so far this year.
Besides, the spectre of a no-deal Brexit has led investors to safe-haven assets like gold and silver. In Indian markets, the price of gold has breached the Rs 40,000 mark (per 10 grammes) while silver rose to Rs 49,050 per kg.
As a result, the demand for precious metals has reduced.
"Only investors who want to book profits later are buying gold now. In fact, the customers are selling gold or recycling old jewellery to make new ornaments," said Dipak Choksi, a showroom owner here.
Jinai Choksi, another jeweller from Surat, said merchants are not buying gold as of now as international prices are not stable. "The demand has reduced due to high prices. Only families with wedding celebrations are opting to buy gold," he said.
Traders say that gold buying by many central banks across the globe has also supported the prices as financial institutions seek to diversify their holdings. The yellow metal is considered as a financial instrument that does not erode in valuation during periods of economic turbulence.
The prices of yellow metal scaled a fresh six-year high earlier this week as the latest tit-for-tat trade tariffs by the United States and China battered global equities and boosted demand for safe-haven assets.
Spot gold jumped 0.9 per cent to 1,539.70 dollars per ounce.

India is one of the largest consumers of gold, buying 760.4 tonnes in 2018, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:22 IST

Farm profit on field crops to rise despite uneven rains...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A study by global analytics company Crisil says that farm profit from field crops in India is expected to increase by 10 to 12 per cent in kharif season 2019 due to expected higher prices and despite lower output.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:57 IST

L&T's power business wins large order from THDC India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): L&T-MHPS Boilers (LMB), a joint venture company of Larsen & Toubro and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) of Japan, said on Friday it has secured a large order from THDC India Limited which is a joint venture between the Centre and state governm

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:26 IST

Equity indices erase morning gains, Nifty below 11,000 mark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains around noon on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the first fiscal quarter GDP data.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:17 IST

Karisma Kapoor launches the Forevermark festive collection at Om...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Om Jewellers, one of the most trusted jewellers in Mumbai, launched their festive collection crafted with genuine, natural Forevermark diamonds. Film star Karisma Kapoor graced the occasion at their Borivali store today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 12:09 IST

Hyperlocal job search app, EZJobs, launches unique Guerilla...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): EZJobs, a mobile-first platform connecting employees and candidates for local, part-time and seasonal jobs has taken an innovative approach to arrive at an impactful marketing plan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 11:51 IST

HDFC Bank to sell its entire stake in Goods & Services Tax Network

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): HDFC Bank has agreed to sell its entire 10 per cent stake in the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) consisting of ten lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each for a total consideration of Rs 1 crore to various state governments and Union Territories.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:50 IST

ICRA sacks MD & CEO Naresh Takkar over allegations of misconduct

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): ICRA Ltd has ousted its Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Naresh Takkar, nearly three months after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) received an anonymous complaint alleging misconduct at the credit rating agency under him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 10:25 IST

Equity gauges in the green, metal stocks shine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Friday in line with global cues while investors remain cautious ahead of the first fiscal quarter GDP data.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:35 IST

Tetrasoft joins hands with SAHI to help children in need

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] August 29(ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetrasoft, an emerging global software solutions provider announced today that it supported SAHI foundation and organized a medical camp in Chevella, Telangana for children with hearing impairment recently.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:24 IST

Huawei in Top Three Indian Mobile Brands List: Findings by Numr Research

New Delhi [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei is among the top three Indian mobile brands as per NPS or Net Promoter Score, says a survey conducted by Numr Research, a market research firm.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:22 IST

Jan Ashirwaad Yatra gets a rousing welcome at Sadar Bazaar

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is undertaking 'Jan Ashirwaad yatra' to repeat the historic victory of general elections 2019 in the upcoming state polls.

Read More

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:17 IST

A Black Magician's Great Grand Daughter explores mysticism in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 29(ANI/NewsVoir): A London based artist returns to her hometown after receiving a text message from her dead best friend, and unravels deadly secrets about the place and its people.

Read More
iocl