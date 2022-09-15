Gold, silver offered to Lalbaugcha Raja to be auctioned today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): The auction of the gold and silver offered by devotees to Lalbaugcha Raja will be conducted this evening.

"Gold and silver items offered by devotees during Ganeshotsav to the "King of Lalbagh" will be up for auction. All devotees should note that on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 5 PM to 10 PM, the auction will be held at the Mandap," said the official Twitter handle of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

As per reports, items that will be part of the auction would include various artefacts and pieces of jewellery made up of gold and silver.



This auction exercise in the revered temple is a regular practice.



Ganesh Chaturthi or Ganpati Utsav, which starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, is celebrated with much fanfare in Maharashtra and other parts of western and southern India with lakhs of devotees converging on mandaps to seek blessing from Lord Ganesha. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

In a unique initiative, Lalbaugcha Raja organising committee, in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm this year delivered prasad to the doorsteps of the devotees.

Prasad on JioMart was in the form of two laddus and took orders only for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and the Thane region.

Through Paytm, prasad was made available in the form of 250 gms of dry fruits and was available to devotees all over India and outside India too.

This year, with Covid cases having declined substantially, the Ganpati festival was observed with much fanfare across the nation. (ANI)

