Gold's Gym India's position in light of recent developments regarding financial restructuring of Gold's Gym US

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/ PRNewswire): Gold's Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years and the brand continues to grow with over 700 locations spanning six continents.

In the recent light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected companies globally, Gold's Gym USA had to take a painful yet necessary decision to permanently close about 30 company-owned gyms in order to maintain the strength and growth potential of the brand.

The company has filed for the restructuring of its business under Chapter 11 of the USBC. However, as clarified by their President and COO Adam Zeitsiff - Gold's Gym is definitely not going out of business and it surely does not have an impact on their ability to continue supporting their system of strong franchise partners around the world.

"I would like to personally reassure you that this absolutely does not have any impact on Gold's Gym India as a Master Franchise and we are committed to giving you the best fitness experience as we have for the last 17 years and counting," said Karan Valecha, Director and Co-Founder, Gold's Gym India.

"It is the collective effort of all our franchise partners, vendor partners, staff and, patrons across the 150+ centers, 95 cities that truly makes us one big family and together we remain committed to our vision of 'Making India Fit'! As Gold's Gym India, we are sure that even after a global pandemic like COVID-19 we will emerge stronger than before. We eagerly await an advisory from our local governments to end the lockdown and reopen our clubs to help serve our customers and well-wishers. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy. Jai Hind!" said Karan Valecha.

