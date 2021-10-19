GolfLan is back with a bigger and better scope of services and golf courses

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Retail Tee-Time booking platform 'GolfLan.com' is back with a bigger and better scope of services and golf courses across 40 plus countries including India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, United Kingdom, Spain, South Africa and more.

GolfLan's cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform will enable golfers to make bookings on the go, at the time of their convenience and at the choice of their course. This customer-centric platform ensures quick handling of customer bookings & queries through a dedicated concierge.

The process for booking a game on the platform is easy & convenient as it requires a user to simply login to www.golflan.com and choose the golf course along with the time slot at which a user wishes to play. Once the slot is chosen, a user is allowed to make a payment. Once the booking request is raised, an acknowledgement email is sent to a user.



The company has a user base of over 4000 golfers and growing.

Speaking on the comeback of the 'GolfLan.com', Dhruv Verma, Founder and CEO, Thriwe said, "Our endeavour is to make golf more accessible and experiential. Over the last couple of years, we have significantly changed and completely revamped the smart software to ensure scalability at a large scale and at the same time to make it future ready for the global golfers." We look forward to take a leap to processing over 15,000 bookings per month by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

