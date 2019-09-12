GoodEase, India's newest Hybrid (Online and Offline) Retail brand, inaugurates another store in Ghaziabad

New Delhi [India] Sept 12(ANI): GoodEase Retail Pvt Ltd launched another showroom at S-27, 2nd Floor, EDM Mall, Ghaziabad on 12 September 2019.

The showroom displays all their specialized product categories such as gifting, home decor, kitchen utility, office stationery, leather accessories, latest electronics and mobile accessories.

GoodEase is the fastest upcoming globally produced goods network figured by 30+ long stretches of experienced and expert specialists. With solid global tie-ups and coordinated efforts with the nations, GoodEase catches procedures and bring out the potential to serve the clients that are universally aggressive. Right now, GoodEase is focusing on tier1 and tier 2 cities/towns of India.

"We are extremely excited to launch another store. It is a big day for our entire team. I am very buoyant on the vision and am looking forward to opening 50 such stores in North & West India by 31st March 2020 incl. FOFO/FOCO and COCO stores. We are a step towards a revolution in globally produced unique gifts and products for the otherwise deprived middle class of India, which is forced to buy imitations and bad quality," said Sanjay Mendiratta, CEO, GoodEase.

GoodEase sells a wide range of products, goodies, gift and utility unique products, hi-tech and innovative products, accessories and the promise of more. Prevalent quality, world-class style, most economical prices, mind-boggling planning and artfulness in GoodEase items makes them one of a kind stage.

GoodEase expects to disperse over Indian and global areas through various promoting systems, for example, diversifying, distribution and retail framework both online and offline. The goal is to be a Unicorn by the end of the year 2020-2021.

This story is provided by GoodEase. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

