Gorgeous Karisma Kapoor and Shamita Shetty along with ACE Business Awards to felicitate entrepreneurs, achievers and champions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The city's one of the most iconic awards 'Ace Business Awards 2020' is all set to happen on February 28 at JW Marriott Hotel in serene and calm Bengaluru.

The known personalities like Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Ankit Tiwari, Irfan Pathan, Sree Santh has already shared their interest in the same and added, "This is going to be huge and we are excited to be a part of this award show."

ACE Business Awards provide national platform to innovators and entrepreneurs who dare to take a different path and have demonstrated excellent business performance. "We believe innovators deserve recognition. We provide them the opportunity to exhibit their talents and innovations on a national platform and receive our prestigious award," says Raj - the Founder of FAQ Events & Media.

Raj and Shelly Lather who is also the founder of FAQ Events & Media and Ace Business Magazine - interacted with media and said, "Besides, we have also mooted to focus the lesser-known talents from the regional film industries as well as non-profit organization's those who are selflessly working for the people's cause and provide awards to them."

The gala event which is sponsored by Lexus India and Hair Skin Factory will see more than a hundred industries like healthcare, retail, food & beverages, technology, real estate, education, travel and etc who will showcase their achievements and innovative ideas. Actress Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty and few former Indian cricketers will present awards to the galaxy of entrepreneurs during the occasion.

Not only this but there is something for fashionistas too as Premium label 'Riya and Shelly' couture will be launched. The top models and show stoppers will burn the ramp with their shimmering and sizzling attires. Also melody and hip-shaking will definitely tame your belligerent adrenaline as a galaxy of artists will perform on the occasion so wait with your fingers crossed till the D-day arrives.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

