Lieutenant Colonel Gotabaya Rajapaksa, RWP, RSP, psc, GR is former Sri Lankan army officer and politician
Lieutenant Colonel Gotabaya Rajapaksa, RWP, RSP, psc, GR is former Sri Lankan army officer and politician

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, Frontrunner in Sri Lanka's Presidential Elections

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:40 IST

Dubai [UAE] Nov 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sri Lanka's executive presidency is the most lucrative in the constitutional context in the island nation simply because of its formulation, a fact that is widely attributed to its creator, the late JR Jayawardene.
The country so far has experienced the dynamics of six executive presidents and the seventh will emerge after the elections on November 16th this year.
The country is abuzz with election campaigning activities, and the potential candidates take up considerable airtime on the TV and radio bulletins. Despite the anticipation to witness the longest ballet paper, given the length of the list of candidates, a few are bound to stand ahead in the race and prominent among them according to media polls is Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.
Leadership theories dictate that circumstances build leaders as opposed to individuals being born leaders. This befits Rajapaksa's announcement of presidential candidacy and the prevalent circumstances of Sri Lanka, be they economic, socio-political or even environmental.
Sri Lankan citizens, predominantly the youth are cynical about leaving the mandate of rule in the hands of the current regime and demand change and have found a breath of fresh air in the announcement of Rajapaksa's candidacy.
As opposed to typical election propaganda doled out by other candidates and parties, Rajapaksa does not feel the need to put his face on every billboard of a construction or renovation site. Nor does he have to boast of his achievements for the country.
From playing the most vital administrative role as Defence Secretary during the country's most trying times which resulted in the end of three-decade-old war against terrorism to bringing in orderliness and discipline in the beautification of Colombo, his record speaks for itself.
Rajapaksa has proven beyond doubt that one does not need to be a parliamentarian or a minister to deliver results. By remaining in an administrative role, he continued to set an example that through a clear-cut vision and by utilizing the available resources, one could deliver results. This characteristic of his instilled in people a certain sense of confidence and reliance so much so that, even the followers of the political opponents of the Rajapaksas' respected him despite their party ideologies.
The current situation in Sri Lanka is grave and has been further aggravated in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday tragedy. Bad enough the government did not have a spokesperson to appear in front of the public and assure people the safety of their lives; the deeper cracks that it left behind, instilled in people a plausible fear of the re-emergence of the separatist agendas.
The reason why it is not only the Sinhala majority, but also the minority communities rallying around Rajapaksa, is that he has proven himself enough to shed away separatist agendas and bring together all communities. A feat he first achieved in 2009.
Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's vision of holistic development does not boast impossibilities such as artificial intelligence. What he advocates is a multi-pillar mechanism for development on the base of strong, clear-cut achievable targets. This strategic approach only credits his leadership and lack of ambiguity and makes it more believable.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:29 IST

Spike in inflation largely due to costlier food items, say experts

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The spike in retail inflation in October this year has largely been due to costlier food items, said experts on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:03 IST

Affordable and mid-segment houses will continue to drive the...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The government's recent announcement to set up a Realty AIF to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore to complete stalled projects is likely to give a new lease of life to the sector.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:47 IST

JSPL wins ASSOCHAM award for best women empowerment initiatives

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI): Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) has been honoured with the Women Achievers Award by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) for best women empowerment initiatives. JSPL's Managing Director VR Sharma received the award from Union Minister for W

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:41 IST

Retail inflation surges up to 4.62% on back of high food prices

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The retail inflation in October rose to 4.62 per cent due to higher prices of food items, according to data released by the Central government on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:34 IST

Harper's Bazaar India captures the beauty in all its forms...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The latest issue of Harper's Bazaar India is an ode to beauty in all its forms. Continuing on its journey to celebrate authentic beauty, the cover and cover story has been shot on the OnePlus 7T Pro and features five powerful women who call for an inclusive

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:33 IST

Schneider Electric opens its first Smart Distribution Center in India

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today opened its first Smart Distribution Center in India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:24 IST

SpiceJet posts loss in Q2 on account of inflated costs with...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): SpiceJet has posted a loss of Rs 462.6 crore in Q2 as against Rs 389.4 crore for the same quarter last year. This includes a loss of Rs 180.3 crore on account of accounting standard IND-AS116; without which the loss is Rs 282.3 crore, a statement from the air carrier s

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:40 IST

Desi Melodies collaborates with Likee to promote music video Filhall

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Desi Melodies to promote most-awaited music video Filhall.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:39 IST

Technology to lead business collaboration: "Future of Meetings"...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): New-age collaborative technology is at the core of stronger business relations and improves turnaround for enterprises by minimizing the waste of time and human resources during inefficient meetings. Indian meeting rooms and professionals are more adaptive to d

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:38 IST

Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 11.35 Crore

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] Nov 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Sunstone Eduversity (owned by Sunstone Education Tech Pvt Ltd) an edtech startup offering industry-ready higher education programs with Pay after Placement, has raised Rs 11.3 crore in seed funding.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:36 IST

Enjoy interest subsidy on Home Loan From Bajaj Housing Finance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is offering first-time homeowners a Home Loan clubbed with the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban).

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:35 IST

Morepen Labs reports 24 per cent rise in its net sales and 34...

New Delhi [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Morepen Laboratories Ltd. has reported a Net sales Revenue (Standalone) of Rs 383.30 crore in the half year ended September 30th, 2019, registering a growth of 24.2 per cent as compared to the Net Sales Revenue of Rs 308.56 crore in the corresponding first half

Read More
iocl