Gourmet Passport by Dineout returns with Gourmetlicious 2019

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:12 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gourmet Passport by Dineout is back with the second edition of its uber-luxury culinary celebration, Gourmetlicious 2019, serving an enticing feast and promotions across the five cities.
The nine-day festival began yesterday, is an extension of Gourmet Passport's ultimate wholesome extravaganza curated exclusively for city's affluent diners with impeccable taste to witness a never before experience.
The nine-day festival kicked off in style with launch event across the five cities was organized at following restaurants - Bukhara, ITC Maurya (For Delhi), Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriot, Juhu (For Mumbai), Zen, The Park (For Kolkata), Tre Forni, Park Hyatt (For Hyderabad) and Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel (For Bengaluru).
Gourmetlicious will showcase the specially crafted menus jointly curated by Rocky Mohan and culinary skills of some of the most celebrated chefs of top nine restaurants. Inspired by current and classic trends from around the world, these menus are composed of seasonal ingredients and exciting techniques.
The event has nine niche restaurants each across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata participating, providing foodies and oenophiles alike, nine days of the incredible gourmet delights.
"Gourmetlicious is one of the unique concepts created by Gourmet Passport for the true gourmet enthusiasts. The idea is to move the conversation beyond 'food', 'flavours' and 'taste' to more of an experience that satiates both your appetite and curiosity, leaving you in greater awe of the myriad flavours, textures, and tastes. With our exclusive privileges at the finest dining destinations in the top five cities, Gourmetlicious welcomes with open arms the culinary connoisseurs and the aspirational and adventurous diners alike", said Rocky Mohan, Founder, Gourmet Passport.
"We are delighted to offer all our diners an opportunity to be a part of Gourmetlicious on our app. A one of a kind concept across the industry, Gourmetlicious elevates our mission of making dining experience unique for our diners. We are expecting this edition to be more grandeur than last year with Mohan curating the menu with top celebrated chefs across the nine premium restaurants thus adding more glamour and glee to the celebration", said Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder, and CEO, Dineout.
Starting 20th September the festival will run until 28th September where diners can book the deal exclusively on the Dineout app. Gourmet Passport by Dineout, in partnership with CRED is offering CRED members with an exclusive preview to the festival prior to the public launch.
Members can redeem their CRED coins for a complimentary meal for two starting 16th September. Some of the top restaurants participating in Gourmetlicious across the five cities are - Ming Yang (Taj Lands' End), India Jones (Trident, Nariman Point), Ziya (The Oberoi), Mezzo Mezzo(JW Marriot), Peshawri (ITC Maratha) in Mumbai. Thai Pavillion (Taj City Centre, Gurugram), Akira Back (JW Marriot), Rooh, Zanotta (The Leela Ambience, Gurugram), Dum Pukht (ITC Maurya), Amaranta (The Oberoi, Gurugram) in Delhi. The Westin, Aish (The Park), Rika (Park Hyatt), Waikiki (Radisson, Hitec city) in Hyderabad.
The Lantern (The Ritz Carlton), Blue Ginger (Taj West End), Punkah House, Salvadores, Rim Naam (The Oberoi) in Bengaluru. East India Room, Pa Pa Ya, Zen (The Park), La Cucina (Hyatt Regency), Peshawari (ITC Sonar) in Kolkata.
The Gourmet Passport is a unique premium membership program available on the Dineout app that offers unbeatable privileges and savings on food and drinks at the finest 2000 plus restaurants across the ten cities.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

