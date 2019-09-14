NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant while addressing an event in Delhi on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]
NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant while addressing an event in Delhi on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]

Government keen to bring India among top 25 countries in ease of business rankings: Kant

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen that India is in the top 50 countries in the ease of doing business in the next two years and governments' next target is to bring the country among the first 25 in next five years.
Launching the report published by Pahle India Foundation on the ease of doing business here, he said it is important that India grows rapidly as it is going through demographic transition which rarely happens in history.
"We need to lift a vast segment of the population above the poverty line. There is a need to improve the ease of doing business. We have to do away with the rules and regulation brought over the years. Our government has already scrapped 1300 laws," he said.
Kant said digitisation is imperative for the growth of the country and the government has tried to digitise every sector of the economy in the past five years.
He said the government has tried to cut away human intervention and that is a reason why India was able to rise in ease of doing business rankings.
India's rank in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business 2019 survey climbed 23 places to 77.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India among top 50 on ease of doing business index in the next two years. The governments' next target is to bring India in top 25 in next five years," Kant said.
Pahle India Foundation's report looks at sugar, alco-bev and tourism industries as an integrated value chain and suggests a sectoral approach as the next step in the ease of doing business evaluation framework."
The report - An Integrated Value Chain Approach to Ease of Doing Business: A Case Study of Sugar, Alco-Bev, and Tourism - states that three industry sectors alone provided employment to nearly 80 million people in India in 2018.
It recommends an integrated sectoral approach to ease of doing business or more quantifiable gains in state GDP through the case study of three industries, which show how a small reform in one of these sectors can create cumulative economic impact across the value chain and for the state because of their inter-linkages. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:55 IST

Dubai-like annual shopping festival to be held in India

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): India will have its own version of an annual shopping festival on the lines of the one hosted by Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:57 IST

Govt announces new measures to boost exports and realty sector

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): In a bid to arrest the current slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's third set of measures to revive the economy with a renewed focus on exports and realty sector.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST

Truth behind 6 common loan against property myths

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When you require significant financing, a loan against property is a good loan to opt for.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:58 IST

Linen Club - The largest linen fabric brand now open at Khan...

New Delhi [India] Sept 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Linen Club"- The premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched its exclusive store in Khan Market, Delhi today. A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club is India's largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen. This

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:17 IST

Moody's assigns first-time (P)Baa2 to Adani Transmission...

Singapore, Sep 14 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time provisional rating of (P)Baa2 to the proposed 30-year dollar-backed senior secured notes to be issued under the newly established Adani Transmission Ltd Restricted Group (ATL RG).

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 12:44 IST

NCLT approves merger of Monsanto India with Bayer CropScience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG has said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger plan of its subsidiary with biotech company Monsanto India Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:42 IST

SML Isuzu to shut chassis division at factory for six days

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): SML Isuzu will keep its chassis division closed for six days due to falling demand for commercial vehicles and rising inventory levels.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:02 IST

BMEL sets up new facility to improve metro train ride quality

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): State-owned BEML has set up a bogie traction motor run test facility for the metro at its manufacturing unit here, a move that will help in improving train ride quality and increasing reliability of coaches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:37 IST

CARE downgrades Reliance Home Finance's long-term debt instruments to 'D'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): CARE Ratings has downgraded Anil Ambani-led Reliance Home Finance's long-term debt programme, market-linked debentures, subordinated debt, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and upper tier-11 NCDs to 'D'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:55 IST

Sugar, Alcohol and Tourism created 80 million jobs in 2018-...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pahle India Foundation (PIF) - an FCRA certified, not-for-profit policy think-tank - in its latest report titled 'An Integrated Value Chain Approach to Ease of Doing Business: A Case Study of Sugar, Alco-Bev, and Tourism' has pointed out that these three indus

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:53 IST

Pune adorns irresistible lifestyle as BramhaCorp launches The Collection

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One of Pune's leading luxury real estate companies, BramhaCorp Ltd, often comes up with milestone projects in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:52 IST

FanFight Fantasy Sports to take on the Gaming Industry by Storm

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cricket, as it stands, is the most popular sport in India and this year with the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and the 2019 World Cup, the numbers relating to viewership, fantasy cricket were all over the place.

Read More
iocl