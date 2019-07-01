Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala inaugurates multi-specialty Aster RV Hospital in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service network in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, is expanding its footprint by commissioning its second multi-speciality quaternary care hospital in Bengaluru called Aster RV Hospital.

Located in the heart of the city at JP Nagar 1st Phase, the hospital has been formally inaugurated by the Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala; in the presence of Sowmya Reddy, MLA, JP Nagar constituency; Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare and Dr Panduranga Setty, President of RV Group of Institutions.

The 250 bedded Aster RV Hospital is introducing speciality services through its centres of excellence in Cardiac-Sciences, Neuro-Sciences, Gastro-Sciences, General and Laparoscopic surgery, Integrated Liver Care, Organ Transplant, Urology and Nephrology, Orthopedics, Urology and Nephrology and General Medicine; with added features like Bi-Plane Cath Lab, Da Vinci Robotic System for robotic surgeries, Intra-Operative MRI Machine, Integrated Liver Care and 53 critical care beds across ICU, CCU and TICU.

Spread across 1.5 lakh sqft of built-up area, the quaternary care hospital has 39 out-patient consultation rooms, nine operating theatres and offers other specialities like ENT, General Medicine, Endocrinology, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, Radiology among others, supported by a team of highly qualified doctors, medical professionals and nurses.

"It gives us great pleasure to launch our second world-class healthcare facility in the Garden City of India. Aster entered Karnataka with its first hospital in Hebbal a few years back and was promptly recognized as a trusted name. This prompted us to come up with the 2nd hospital so quickly at JP Nagar, which happens to be our 25th hospital worldwide. We now have 13 hospitals in five Southern States of India with 4573 beds in India and 1100 in GCC. This new hospital will offer state-of-the-art quaternary care services to the people of Bengaluru as well as those coming to the city as part of Medical Value Travel from outside the country. We are thankful to the people of the Karnataka and the medical fraternity of the state for the confidence showered on us", said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.

Aster RV Hospital is also keen to proactively address the health needs of people with special needs in Bengaluru and with this thought, Sowmya Reddy, MLA, JP Nagar introduced the Aster Enable privilege cards for the special-needs community on the occasion of the launch. The privilege card will allow the cardholder to have access to exclusive privileges and services. These services would also be extended to people with special needs across Aster facilities in India.

"The long-standing ambition of Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust of providing different services like quality health science education and quality health services has come to fruition with the opening of Aster RV Hospital. RV Institutions are happy to be associated with Aster DM Healthcare, one of the world's best health services providers. Aster RV Hospital will provide state of the art modern health care to South Bengaluru which hitherto lacked these services", said Dr Panduranga Setty, President of RV Group of institutions.

"The inauguration of the new facility - Aster RV at JP Nagar by the Governor of Karnataka Vaju Bhai Vala, re-affirms our commitment to the residents of Bengaluru and neighbouring districts in offering the best quality healthcare which is easily available and accessible. Holistic and comprehensive treatments are offered to the patients using cutting - edge diagnostic and therapeutic technology, making it one of the few facilities of its kind. Aster RV has got an excellent clinical faculty with an empowered support team that will consistently deliver best in class clinical and service excellence at all touch points. With this second unit in the city after Aster CMI -Hebbal, we shall continue to deliver upon our commitment of We'll Treat You Well and extend services across a larger footprint within Bengaluru", said Dr Harish Pillai, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics in India.

"At Aster, we are on a mission to create multiple centres of clinical excellence built on Aster's global culture of excellence. Aster RV hospital aims to provide medical care in accordance with the global best practices in healthcare. It is our endeavour to deliver all preventive, diagnostic, curative and rehabilitation services under one roof. The hospital will cater to the requirements of regional, national and international patients seeking quality and affordable healthcare services. Aster RV hospital's ambience and infrastructure have been designed to make patients- Feel better to heal better," said Dr Nitish Shetty, CEO - Aster Hospitals and Clinics, Karnataka, India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

