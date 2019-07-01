Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala, inaugurating Aster RV Hospital Bengaluru
Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala, inaugurating Aster RV Hospital Bengaluru

Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala inaugurates multi-specialty Aster RV Hospital in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:19 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service network in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, is expanding its footprint by commissioning its second multi-speciality quaternary care hospital in Bengaluru called Aster RV Hospital.
Located in the heart of the city at JP Nagar 1st Phase, the hospital has been formally inaugurated by the Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala; in the presence of Sowmya Reddy, MLA, JP Nagar constituency; Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare and Dr Panduranga Setty, President of RV Group of Institutions.
The 250 bedded Aster RV Hospital is introducing speciality services through its centres of excellence in Cardiac-Sciences, Neuro-Sciences, Gastro-Sciences, General and Laparoscopic surgery, Integrated Liver Care, Organ Transplant, Urology and Nephrology, Orthopedics, Urology and Nephrology and General Medicine; with added features like Bi-Plane Cath Lab, Da Vinci Robotic System for robotic surgeries, Intra-Operative MRI Machine, Integrated Liver Care and 53 critical care beds across ICU, CCU and TICU.
Spread across 1.5 lakh sqft of built-up area, the quaternary care hospital has 39 out-patient consultation rooms, nine operating theatres and offers other specialities like ENT, General Medicine, Endocrinology, Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, Radiology among others, supported by a team of highly qualified doctors, medical professionals and nurses.
"It gives us great pleasure to launch our second world-class healthcare facility in the Garden City of India. Aster entered Karnataka with its first hospital in Hebbal a few years back and was promptly recognized as a trusted name. This prompted us to come up with the 2nd hospital so quickly at JP Nagar, which happens to be our 25th hospital worldwide. We now have 13 hospitals in five Southern States of India with 4573 beds in India and 1100 in GCC. This new hospital will offer state-of-the-art quaternary care services to the people of Bengaluru as well as those coming to the city as part of Medical Value Travel from outside the country. We are thankful to the people of the Karnataka and the medical fraternity of the state for the confidence showered on us", said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare.
Aster RV Hospital is also keen to proactively address the health needs of people with special needs in Bengaluru and with this thought, Sowmya Reddy, MLA, JP Nagar introduced the Aster Enable privilege cards for the special-needs community on the occasion of the launch. The privilege card will allow the cardholder to have access to exclusive privileges and services. These services would also be extended to people with special needs across Aster facilities in India.
"The long-standing ambition of Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust of providing different services like quality health science education and quality health services has come to fruition with the opening of Aster RV Hospital. RV Institutions are happy to be associated with Aster DM Healthcare, one of the world's best health services providers. Aster RV Hospital will provide state of the art modern health care to South Bengaluru which hitherto lacked these services", said Dr Panduranga Setty, President of RV Group of institutions.
"The inauguration of the new facility - Aster RV at JP Nagar by the Governor of Karnataka Vaju Bhai Vala, re-affirms our commitment to the residents of Bengaluru and neighbouring districts in offering the best quality healthcare which is easily available and accessible. Holistic and comprehensive treatments are offered to the patients using cutting - edge diagnostic and therapeutic technology, making it one of the few facilities of its kind. Aster RV has got an excellent clinical faculty with an empowered support team that will consistently deliver best in class clinical and service excellence at all touch points. With this second unit in the city after Aster CMI -Hebbal, we shall continue to deliver upon our commitment of We'll Treat You Well and extend services across a larger footprint within Bengaluru", said Dr Harish Pillai, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics in India.
"At Aster, we are on a mission to create multiple centres of clinical excellence built on Aster's global culture of excellence. Aster RV hospital aims to provide medical care in accordance with the global best practices in healthcare. It is our endeavour to deliver all preventive, diagnostic, curative and rehabilitation services under one roof. The hospital will cater to the requirements of regional, national and international patients seeking quality and affordable healthcare services. Aster RV hospital's ambience and infrastructure have been designed to make patients- Feel better to heal better," said Dr Nitish Shetty, CEO - Aster Hospitals and Clinics, Karnataka, India.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:37 IST

BFW announces a wholly owned subsidiary m2nxt Solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 01(ANI/BusinessWire India): Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd (BFW), India's leading solution provider in the area of machine tools, announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary m2nxt Solutions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:31 IST

Sensex jumps 292 points, pharma and financial stocks lead the rally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended strong on Monday with shares of pharma and financial service companies leading the rally amid strong global cues coupled with investors awaiting the Union Budget this week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:58 IST

No extra charge for digital transactions: Paytm

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Digital wallet Paytm on Monday denied reports that it will start charging users extra amount for digital transactions on its platform.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:46 IST

Survey reveals shocking disregard towards Road Safety

New Delhi [India] July 01(ANI/NewsVoir): More than 33 per cent of people in the age group of 18-35, are not aware of the Good Samaritan Law - the law offering protection to bystanders who chose to help victims of road accidents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:36 IST

Centre extends RBI Deputy Governor Vishwanathan's tenure by a year

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan by one year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:31 IST

NTPC awards Rs 2,311 crore contracts to GE Steam Power

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): GE Power India said on Monday it has been awarded three contracts from government-owned NTPC Ltd to supply and install wet flue-gas desulfurisation (FGD) systems for a combined value of Rs 2,311 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:03 IST

India's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at 52.1 in June

Tokyo [Japan], July 1 (ANI): The Indian manufacturing sector lost growth momentum in June following an acceleration in May but signalled an improvement in operating conditions across the sector.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:00 IST

NIIT's StackRoute recognized as 'Digital Transformation Learning...

New Delhi [India] July 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): StackRoute, a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale, has won the 'Digital Transformation Learning Partner of the Year for Enterprises' award at Digital Transformation Summit and Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:03 IST

GST restructured one of the world's clumsiest indirect tax...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday that implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime two years ago was a monumental restructuring of one of the world's clumsiest indirect tax system.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:17 IST

This Doctor's Day, Bajaj Finserv champions' #OneLifeManyRoles

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 01 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced a special campaign in honour of Doctor's Day. Through their #OneLifeManyRoles campaign, Bajaj Finserv is appreciating medical practitioners for their contribution to t

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:14 IST

5G adoption will be slow across Asia-Pacific: Moody's

New York [USA], July 1 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said on Monday that current business case for 5G is not compelling and adoption will be slow across Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:31 IST

Brickwork Ratings cuts rating for R-Infra's bank loan facilities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the rating of Reliance Infrastructure's bank loan facilities worth Rs 1,151 crore to D from C, citing deterioration in credit risk profile.

Read More
iocl