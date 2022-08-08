Govt aims to monetise infra assets worth Rs 1.62 lakh crore in 2022-23

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The government has set a target to monetise infrastructure assets worth Rs 1.62 lakh crore in the current financial year, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary said infrastructure assets worth Rs 97,000 crore were monetised during the financial year ended March 2022.



The minister informed the lower house of the Parliament that the government has announced Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) to unlock the value in infrastructure assets in sectors ranging from railways and roads to power. The Rs 6 lakh crore asset monetisation target is to be achieved by 2025.

During the financial year 2021-22, the key transactions include highway toll-operate-transfer (TOT) based PPP concessions, NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), PowerGrid InvIT, annual accruals from mineral and coal blocks auctioned in FY21-22, private investment in the redevelopment of railway colonies, receipts from 6 airports leased on PPP mode and private investment from port terminals bid out on PPP mode.

According to the minister, the value of assets envisaged to be monetised under NMP during FY22-23 is Rs 1,62,422 crore. The indicative value refers to the value expected to be realised by the asset owners through the monetisation process, either in form of accruals or by way of private sector investment. (ANI)

