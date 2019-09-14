Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Saturday

Govt announces new measures to boost exports and realty sector

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): In a bid to arrest the current slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the government's third set of measures to revive the economy with a renewed focus on exports and realty sector.
She introduced a new scheme for Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) to replace the current Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) from next year. However, the existing dispensation in textiles of MEIS and old Rebate on State Levies (RoSL) will continue up to December 31.
"Textiles and all other sectors which currently enjoy incentives up to two per cent over MEIS will transit into RoDTEP from January 1, 2020," said Sithraman while addressing a press conference here. "In effect, RoDTEP will more than adequately incentivise exporters that existing schemes put together," she said adding the revenue foregone projected is about Rs 50,000 crore.
The Finance Minister also announced a fully automated electronic refund route for input tax credit in Goods and Services Tax by September-end to monitor and speed up the refunds. The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) will expand the scope of export credit insurance service and will offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports. The move will cost Rs 1,700 crore per year to the exchequer.
Sitharaman said that additional Rs 36,000 crore to 68,000 crores will be released for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to ensure higher credit availability for exports. At the same time, she said the government is working to reduce 'time to export' by leveraging technology further.
An action plan to reduce turnaround time at airports and ports benchmarked to international standards will be implemented by December. An inter-ministerial group will be formed to monitor it.
While an inter-ministerial working group will be formed to monitor export finance, the working group in the commerce ministry will be set up to set standards for imports, said Sitharaman. A free trade agreement (FTA) utilisation mission will be set up to work with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations and export houses to utilise concessional tariffs in each FTA.
In a bid to give a fillip to tourism, small and medium enterprises and export sector, India will hold an annual mega shopping festival like the one held in Dubai. It will happen by March 2020 and themes will vary from textile, handicraft, yoga and others.
In 2018-19, exports out of India totalled 537 billion dollars with merchandise exports at 331 billion dollars and services exports at 205 billion dollars. The country aspires to achieve one trillion dollars of exports in the next five years and needs to increase domestic production and improve competitiveness.

For the housing sector, the Union Budget 2019 had announced additional deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loan borrowed for the purchase of house valued up to Rs 45 lakh.
"There will be a relaxation in external commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines to facilitate the financing of homebuyers eligible under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)," said Sitharaman adding she will meet bankers on September 19 to discuss on status of measures announced to increase liquidity measures for housing finance companies and repo-linked lending rates.
The Finance Minister announced a special window to provide the last-mile funding requirement for housing projects that are non-NPA and non-NCLT projects and are stuck due to lack of funding. This will be set up with a fund size of Rs 10,000 crore funded by the government.
"This window will be run by complete professional drawn from marketplace and domain specialists like banking or housing finance specialists. They will identify such projects that are affordable and middle-income projects that are low in funding and nearing completion. So that people invested in houses and waiting for possession do not have to wait longer," she said.
About 3 lakh to 3.5 lakh projects all over the country will benefit from this fund.
The government has been working on measures to boost growth in the housing and real estate sector, a major job-creating industry which has been grappling with record unsold inventory and poor sales.
On the other hand, the economic growth hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of current fiscal amid adverse external headwinds such as the US-China trade war and fears of a global recession.
On August 23, Sitharaman had announced steps like the rollback of surcharge on foreign portfolio investors, an upfront release of Rs 70,000 crore to public sector banks and measures to revive the automobile sector. On August 30, she announced a mega consolidation plan for public sector banks, merging 10 PSBs into four financially sound bigger banks. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:55 IST

Dubai-like annual shopping festival to be held in India

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): India will have its own version of an annual shopping festival on the lines of the one hosted by Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:10 IST

Government keen to bring India among top 25 countries in ease of...

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen that India is in the top 50 countries in the ease of doing business in the next two years and governments' next target is to bring the country among the first 25 in next five yea

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST

Truth behind 6 common loan against property myths

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When you require significant financing, a loan against property is a good loan to opt for.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 14:58 IST

Linen Club - The largest linen fabric brand now open at Khan...

New Delhi [India] Sept 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Linen Club"- The premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched its exclusive store in Khan Market, Delhi today. A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club is India's largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen. This

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 13:17 IST

Moody's assigns first-time (P)Baa2 to Adani Transmission...

Singapore, Sep 14 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has assigned a first-time provisional rating of (P)Baa2 to the proposed 30-year dollar-backed senior secured notes to be issued under the newly established Adani Transmission Ltd Restricted Group (ATL RG).

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 12:44 IST

NCLT approves merger of Monsanto India with Bayer CropScience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): German chemical and pharma major Bayer AG has said that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger plan of its subsidiary with biotech company Monsanto India Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:42 IST

SML Isuzu to shut chassis division at factory for six days

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): SML Isuzu will keep its chassis division closed for six days due to falling demand for commercial vehicles and rising inventory levels.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 11:02 IST

BMEL sets up new facility to improve metro train ride quality

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): State-owned BEML has set up a bogie traction motor run test facility for the metro at its manufacturing unit here, a move that will help in improving train ride quality and increasing reliability of coaches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:37 IST

CARE downgrades Reliance Home Finance's long-term debt instruments to 'D'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 14 (ANI): CARE Ratings has downgraded Anil Ambani-led Reliance Home Finance's long-term debt programme, market-linked debentures, subordinated debt, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and upper tier-11 NCDs to 'D'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:55 IST

Sugar, Alcohol and Tourism created 80 million jobs in 2018-...

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pahle India Foundation (PIF) - an FCRA certified, not-for-profit policy think-tank - in its latest report titled 'An Integrated Value Chain Approach to Ease of Doing Business: A Case Study of Sugar, Alco-Bev, and Tourism' has pointed out that these three indus

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:53 IST

Pune adorns irresistible lifestyle as BramhaCorp launches The Collection

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): One of Pune's leading luxury real estate companies, BramhaCorp Ltd, often comes up with milestone projects in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:52 IST

FanFight Fantasy Sports to take on the Gaming Industry by Storm

New Delhi [India] Sept 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cricket, as it stands, is the most popular sport in India and this year with the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and the 2019 World Cup, the numbers relating to viewership, fantasy cricket were all over the place.

Read More
iocl