Govt forms panel of secretaries on measures to ease financial stress in telecom

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:47 IST

Developing Asia needs to invest more than 5 pc of GDP over next...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 29 (ANI): Developing Asian countries need to invest more than five per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) over the next decade to be able to meet the infrastructure needs of their fast-growing economies, according to a newly-launched book co-published by the Asian Dev