Govt invites applications under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Food Processing Industries on Tuesday said it has issued guidelines for submitting applications under some sub-schemes of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

The sub-schemes for which the ministry invites applications include Scheme for Creation of Infrastructure for Agro Processing Clusters (APC); Scheme for Creation/Expansion of Food Processing & Preservation Capacities [Unit Scheme] (CEFPPC); Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure (Cold Chain); Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure (FTL); and Operation Greens- long Term Interventions (OG).

The applications may be submitted online by the prospective promoters/ investors/ entrepreneurs who are eligible and willing to set up food processing related facilities / units with effect from 27th June, 2022, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said in a statement.



Applications need to be submitted as per the revised operational guidelines dated 08.06.2022 of the respective sub-scheme available on www.mofpi.gov.in, it said.

The pre-bid meeting will be held on 04th July 2022 at 11.00 hrs in Room No. 120, Panchsheel Bhawan, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi.

Applications received under the sub-schemes in response to Expression of Interest (EoI) will be evaluated separately and sanctioned on merit subject to fulfilling eligibility criteria and meeting the minimum qualifying assessment criteria as mentioned in the relevant guidelines of the sub-schemes.

The demand drafts, in original, should reach the Ministry not later than one week after last date of submission of the application.

The last date for submission of the online application is 17.00 hrs of 10th August 2022, the ministry added. (ANI)

