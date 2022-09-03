Govt issues Rs 1.14 lakh crore tax refunds in April-August 2022

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): The government has issued refunds of over Rs 1.14 lakh crore to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers in the first five months of the current financial year, the Income Tax Department said on Saturday.



"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1.14 lakh crore to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2022 to 31st Aug, 2022," the Income Tax Department tweeted.

Income tax refunds of Rs 61,252 crore have been issued in 1,96,00,998 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 53,158 crore have been issued in 1,46,871 cases, the Income Tax Department said. (ANI)

