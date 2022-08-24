Govt keen to attract more private firms in mineral exploration: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the government is making sustained efforts to attract more private entrepreneurs to invest in mineral exploration.

Mineral exploration will be carried out without adverse environmental impact through enhanced use of drones and other latest technologies, he said.

Addressing the two-day International Conference on "Indian Minerals & Metals Industry - Transition Towards 2030 & Vision 2047" organised by NMDC Ltd, Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Mines and FICCI, Joshi said that through commercial coal mine auctioning Rs 25000 crore additional revenue was generated last year and Odisha stood first in revenue generation.

The minister called upon the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to focus on new-age mineral exploration.

Touching upon some of the recent reforms initiated in the mining sector, Joshi said that coal production from captive mines is expected to touch 140 million tonnes in the current financial year as compared to 89 million tonnes last fiscal.



Total coal production during this financial year is likely to record 900 million tonnes, the minister said.

In order to give further fillip to mineral exploration, National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) has been made an autonomous body, the minister added.

Recalling his recent visit to Australia, Joshi said, "compared to Australia our mineral exploration is restricted to a limited area."

He said that as a result of recent innovative initiatives and amendments in Acts and rules, 190 major mineral blocks have been auctioned during the last seven years.

Pointing out that commercial coal mine auction is a big success, the minister urged the PSUs to start production from allotted coal blocks at the earliest, or else the same may be surrendered to the ministry for re-auctioning. (ANI)

