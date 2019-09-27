Govt liabilities rise to Rs 88.18 lakh crore in Q1 FY20

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 88.18 lakh crore at June-end from Rs 84.68 lakh crore at March-end, according to the latest data on public debt released on Friday.

Public debt accounted for 89.4 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at June-end, said the quarterly report.

"Nearly 28.9 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than five years. The holding pattern indicates a share of 40.3 per cent for commercial banks and 24.3 per cent for insurance companies at March-end," it said.

During the first quarter of current fiscal, the central government issued dated securities worth Rs 221,000 crore as against Rs 144,000 crore in the same period a year ago.

The weighted average maturity of new issuances stood at 15.86 years in the quarter as against 14.18 years in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal, according to data collated by Public Debt Management Cell (PDMC).

G-Sec yields softened in Q1 of FY20 with the decrease in weighted average yield of primary issuances to 7.21 per cent from 7.47 per cent in Q4 of FY19.

This reflected the impact of several developments namely reduction in policy repo rate twice under the liquidity adjustment facility by 25 basis points each, open market operations purchase auction and a downward movement in the yield on US 10-year treasury bond.

(ANI)

