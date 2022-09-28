Govt okays Rs 10,000 cr for the redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai rly stations

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Cabinet approved the redevelopment of railways stations of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai with a total cost of Rs 10,000 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a detailed briefing to media, said the design of these stations will be in tune with the cityscape so that it becomes an integral part of the city.

Some of the features of the redevelopment would be roof plazas, which will be the heart of these redeveloped stations, these stations will connect both sides of the city, and facilities like food court, waiting lounge, children playground, local products shops, said an official statement.

As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase, Vaishnaw said.

While the tender for 47 stations is out, work is underway at 32 stations, Vaishnaw said, adding the target is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three and a half years. The other two railway stations will be redeveloped in two and half years, he said. (ANI)