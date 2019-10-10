Govt sets up 12-member panel to look into GST revenue shortfall

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:51 IST

Asia Pacific growth may slow to 5.8 pc amid trade tensions: World Bank

Bangkok [Thailand], Oct 10 (ANI): Growth in developing East Asian and Pacific economies is expected to slow from 6.3 per cent last year to 5.8 per cent in 2019 and to 5.7 and 5.6 per cent in 2020 and 2021 respectively, reflecting a broad-based decline in export growth and manufacturing activity, th