Govt total liabilities rise by 2.15 per cent to Rs 128.41 lakh crore in Q3 of 2021-22

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Government of India's total liabilities rose by 2.15 per cent to Rs 128.41 lakh crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from Rs 125.71 lakh crore in the previous quarter, according to data released by the Union Finance Ministry on Monday.

Public debt accounted for 91.60 per cent of total outstanding liabilities at end-December 2021 as against 91.48 per cent at end-September 2021. Nearly 29.94 per cent of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than 5 years, as per the quarterly report on public debt management.

During October-December quarter of 2021-22, the Central Government issued dated securities worth Rs 2.88 lakh crore as against Rs 2.83 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the third quarter of the current financial year, repayments stood at Rs 75,300 crore.

The weighted average yield of primary issuances increased to 6.33 per cent in Q3 FY22 from 6.26 per cent in Q2 of FY22. The weighted average maturity of new issuances of dated securities was higher at 16.88 years in Q3 of FY22 as compared to 16.51 years in Q2 of FY22, the Finance Ministry data showed.

During October-December 2021, the Central Government did not raise any amount through the Cash Management Bills. The Reserve Bank did not conduct Open Market operations for government securities during the quarter, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The net daily average liquidity absorption by RBI under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) including Marginal Standing Facility and Special Liquidity Facility was at Rs 7,43,033 crore during the quarter. (ANI)