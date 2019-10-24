Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (left) in Stockholm on Wednesday
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (left) in Stockholm on Wednesday

Goyal invites Swedish business community to partner with Indian industries

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:00 IST

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 24 (ANI): India has invited Swedish businesses to take trade and investments between the two countries to a higher level, especially in sectors like energy, healthcare, defence, sustainable urban development and railways.
Participated at the 19th Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation (JCEC) here on October 22 and 23, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal gave an overview of structural and procedural reforms undertaken by the government to improve ease of doing business at the Centre and state levels.
He said India offers immense opportunities in sectors like road, railway, highways, renewable energy, housing, smart cities and healthcare. The Swedish business community can tap huge Indian markets and utilise resources for export markets as well.
At the JCEC, the new areas of identified for possible collaboration include electromobility, road safety, space research and traditional Indian medicine systems like ayurveda and naturopathy.
Goyal also proposed setting up of an investment enclave for Swedish investors in India with ready plug-and-play infrastructure to create an enabling ecosystem, especially for start-ups. countries. He reiterated the importance placed by the prime ministers of both countries on the Joint Action Plan and Joint Declaration on Innovation Partnership.
In 2016, the India-Sweden Business Leaders Round Table was an important outcome of Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's visit to India, creating a robust framework for bringing closer the business communities of both countries.
Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg said more than 200 Swedish companies in India and more than 70 Indian companies in Sweden. She agreed that bilateral trade can be enhanced further.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:53 IST

Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit sinks by 39 pc to Rs 1,359 crore on weak sales

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,358.6 crore for the second quarter of current financial year (Q2 FY20), down by 39.4 per cent compared to the same period previous fiscal due to weak auto sales amid slowdown in the economy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:41 IST

Bengaluru Tech Summit invites start-ups and innovators to...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Government of Karnataka invited start-ups, companies, VC's and students from across the country to be a part of the Indian subcontinent's largest innovation and technology summit - Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 (BTS), scheduled to kick-start at Ben

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:00 IST

This Diwali, insure your new TV, AC or washing machine with...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Diwali is that time of the year when people shop for new home appliances and electronics to mark the festive celebrations. From an AC to beat the heat, a television to get your daily dose of entertainment, or a washing machine to save time

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:30 IST

Shantaben Gajera Trust has organized 'Makers Day' at Laxmi...

Sarigam (Gujarat) [India] Oct 24 (ANI): Education in the 21st century, doing and experiencing a progressive tomorrow. Shantaben Gajera Trust has organized 'Makers Day' at Laxmi Vidyapeeth Sarigam on 15th October 2019.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:12 IST

MTNL locked at upper circuit after merger announcement with BSNL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Shares of government-owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) on Thursday surged by 4.92 per cent to Rs 6.19 apiece on the BSE after the Union Cabinet a day earlier approved its merger with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:31 IST

Virtuous Retail wins big for Cause Marketing at the ICSC Asia...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): VR Bengaluru, the award-winning, community-oriented, lifestyle center in Bengaluru, has won new honours in the category of Cause Marketing at the ICSC Asia Pacific Shopping Center Awards - considered the Oscars in the Retail industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:55 IST

Moderate growth in air passenger markets and weak air cargo...

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Oct 24 (ANI): Preliminary traffic figures for September released on Thursday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed continued moderate growth in international air passenger numbers while air cargo demand declined to reflect stagnant international trade activ

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:53 IST

FYERS introduces FYERS Demat accounts for traders

New Delhi [India] Oct 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Technology-focused stock brokerage firm, FYERS.in launched Demat accounts for Traders to help them take delivery of stocks and give them better investing experience on the platform. The Demat account will make the process of trading simple and hassle-free.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:26 IST

Nucleus Software clocks revenue of Rs 128 crore in Q2 FY20

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Nucleus Software said on Thursday its consolidated revenue for the second quarter of FY20 totalled Rs 128 crore compared to Rs 121 crore in corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:47 IST

US SEC probes Infosys on whistleblower complaints, SEBI and BSE...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into whistleblower claims that software major Infosys followed unethical accounting practices to boost revenue and profit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:18 IST

Equity gauges flat despite positive Asian cues, HCL gains by 3 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday despite Asian markets rising amid corporate earnings even as Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on gains.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 08:24 IST

India jumps 14 notches, ranked 63rd in Ease of Doing Business

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): India has remarkably improved in ease of doing business, reported World Bank in its ease of doing business 2020 survey.

Read More
iocl