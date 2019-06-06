Goyal to lead Indian delegation for G20 ministerial meet in Japan

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation for the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy being held from June 8 to 9 at Tsukuba city along the Ibaraki prefecture in Japan.

He will discuss developments in the global trade situation, WTO matters and digital trade. Goyal will also hold dialogue with other participating trade ministers on current international trade and investments.

For the first time, ministers of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Commerce will participate in a joint session on digital economy, according to a statement issued by the government on Thursday.

The G20 trade ministers deliberations will form part of the G20 summit leaders agenda in the formal discussions and will also be a part of the summit declaration.

Ever since G20 was formed, India has been actively participating in the meetings. Although there are no binding commitments in G20, it sets the agenda for multilateral trade relations.

Over 50 trade and digital economy ministers will discuss how G20 economies can promote trade and investment and maximise benefits from the development of digital technologies to ensure sustainable growth of the global economy.

Digitalisation is expected to continue to create benefits for our economies and societies as a whole and help achieve the inclusive, innovative and human-centred future society 'Society 5.0.'

The Trade and Digital Economy meeting is one of the eight ministerial meetings taking place in Japan alongside the 2019 G20 Summit. The G20 members represent two-thirds of the world's people and 85 per cent of its economy.

(ANI)

