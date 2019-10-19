Prizes worth up to Rs 25 lakh and assured gifts on every email subscription
GrabOn announces BachatWaliDiwali powered by UberEATS, Medlife, and Mi-Pay

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:34 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): GrabOn has launched the biggest carnival for this festive season with the six-day long online gaming spree to help the customers win exciting vouchers and gift hampers.
Diwali is just around the corner and the festive splurge has already begun! To help their customers save big on their Diwali shopping, GrabOn, the market leader in the couponing space, is back with Bachat Wali Diwali Season 5.
Bachat Wali Diwali 2019 is sponsored by UberEats and Co-sponsored by Klook and Medlife. This is the 3rd season; the event is being co-sponsored by Medlife. For these six days of "dhamakedaar fun", GrabOn has on-boarded ResellerClub as their in-game sponsor. The company partnered with Mi-Pay as their outreach partner. GrabOn has tied up with Tata CLiQ, EaseMyTrip (sponsored couple's trip), Lavie, and other top players as the gifting partners for the event.
Having experienced a streak of successful events in the last few years, GrabOn has come up with even more engaging games during the 'Bachat Wali Diwali Season 5'. Customers can play interactive games like Wheel of Luck, Boli Lagao, Spot The Patakha and participate in the Mega Lucky Draw. The prizes for the games include Televisions, travel packages, surprise goodies, and exclusive gift vouchers.
The six-day long mega contest will run from 18th October 2019 to 23rd October 2019. Users can participate in the games with prizes worth Rs 25 lakhs up for grabs. With an event as interesting as Bachat Wali Diwali, the company aims to increase its customer base and continue providing great discounts to help shoppers 'Save on Everything'.
"Our aim is to bring the best deals and offers to our customer's table. Bachat Wali Diwali is an ultimate chance for the shopping community to save big during the festival of lights with coupons and discounts like never before. We have partnered with some of the best brands to make the festive season even more cheerful for the customers", said Ashok Reddy, CEO, GrabOn.
