Gramener Insights as Stories
Gramener Insights as Stories

Gramener named in Gartner's Market Guide for data and analytics service providers

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:37 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gramener, a leading data science and analytics storytelling company, has been named in Gartner Inc's 'Market Guide for Data and Analytics Service Providers' published on 24th June 2019. (By Jorgen Heizenberg et al,)
Few Key Findings from the Report
* Most data and analytics external service providers (ESPs) have well-established capabilities and similar services and solutions. Differentiating between these providers is becoming more challenging, making the selection process more complicated.
* ESPs with repeatable, robust and proven data and analytics platforms, solutions, accelerators and frameworks can help accelerate implementations with a more predictable and measurable 'asset based' consulting approach. But these assets are not always architected to integrate, scale or operate with the larger enterprise tech stack.
* Demand for data and analytics solutions to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will continue to grow. However, the largest need is still for data and analytics core capabilities, while strategic services and industry expertise remain top evaluation criteria.
Gartner notes in the Market Guide, "The overall market outlook for data and analytics services will continue to be strong. New spending on disruptive technologies (for example, AI and ML) to be embedded into data and analytics will further support strong growth for overall data and analytics services. However, the speed of revenue growth has been slightly slowing as the market becomes more mature. It is estimated that the market, currently at $179 billion with a 17.3 per cent growth rate in 2019, will be at $267 billion but with 12.9 per cent growth in 2022", read Gartner's notes in the Market Guide.
"Enterprises have access to information, but the gap between data science and business impact is too wide. Gramener partners with enterprises to bridge this gap and enable decision making by extracting Insights and Communicating them as memorable stories. We are leveraging People, Process and Technology to accelerate and automate Insight generation and consumption with greater emphasis on Pharma, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Financial services and Non-Profit sectors", said Naveen Gattu, Gramener's COO.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:40 IST

PIL stalls work for an approved project by Eros Group

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Faridabad is one of the largest satellite towns of New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:32 IST

ASSOCHAM to open office in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Tuesday described the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution as historic and leading towards 'One Nation One Constitution.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:05 IST

Organisations focusing on IoT and cloud while developing cyber...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): One in five chief information security officers (CISOs) globally are now reporting directly to the chief executive officer while 15 per cent of organisations have a security budget of more than 10 per cent of their overall IT budgets, according to a new repo

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:14 IST

Equity indices surge ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone on Tuesday, a day before the central bank's monetary policy decision on key interest rates.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:11 IST

8 hours work shift, first time in Hospitality Industry

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): What has been unheard of is happening in India. The backbone of India's business and the sector which has provided a livelihood to millions of people across the Globe is finally getting its due. Yes, you are right, the Hospitality Industry will fina

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:45 IST

Vistara begins international flights, announces daily flight to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, began operating international flights on Tuesday and announced plan to connect Bangkok as its third overseas destination.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:02 IST

Clothing major Arvind Ltd posts 5 pc top-line growth for Q1 FY20

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Textiles and clothing major Arvind Limited said on Tuesday its overall revenue increase by five per cent to Rs 1,896 crore compared to Q1 of the previous year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:41 IST

Sussanne Khan creates majestic installation at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai has been touted as the leading destination for shopping, dining and entertainment in the city.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:10 IST

DHFL readies resolution plan in consultation with Ernst & Young

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) said on Tuesday that the special committee has approved a draft resolution plan which the company formulated in consultation with financial adviser Ernst & Young.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:53 IST

Minda Corp gets NCLT nod for merging five subsidiary companies

New Delhi [India] Aug 6 (ANI): The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the scheme of amalgamating five wholly-owned subsidiaries of leading auto component manufacturer Minda Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:47 IST

Denim wrapped car at Gartex Texprocess India 2019 to highlight...

New Delhi [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first unified edition of Gartex Texprocess India is set to bring leading textile and garment machinery companies under one roof.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:38 IST

"Principles of what is right must be followed for a fair...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): CFA Society India, in collaboration with CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, hosted its 4th India Wealth Management Conference in Mumbai.

Read More
iocl