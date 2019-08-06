Gramener named in Gartner's Market Guide for data and analytics service providers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 06 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Gramener, a leading data science and analytics storytelling company, has been named in Gartner Inc's 'Market Guide for Data and Analytics Service Providers' published on 24th June 2019. (By Jorgen Heizenberg et al,)

Few Key Findings from the Report

* Most data and analytics external service providers (ESPs) have well-established capabilities and similar services and solutions. Differentiating between these providers is becoming more challenging, making the selection process more complicated.

* ESPs with repeatable, robust and proven data and analytics platforms, solutions, accelerators and frameworks can help accelerate implementations with a more predictable and measurable 'asset based' consulting approach. But these assets are not always architected to integrate, scale or operate with the larger enterprise tech stack.

* Demand for data and analytics solutions to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will continue to grow. However, the largest need is still for data and analytics core capabilities, while strategic services and industry expertise remain top evaluation criteria.

Gartner notes in the Market Guide, "The overall market outlook for data and analytics services will continue to be strong. New spending on disruptive technologies (for example, AI and ML) to be embedded into data and analytics will further support strong growth for overall data and analytics services. However, the speed of revenue growth has been slightly slowing as the market becomes more mature. It is estimated that the market, currently at $179 billion with a 17.3 per cent growth rate in 2019, will be at $267 billion but with 12.9 per cent growth in 2022", read Gartner's notes in the Market Guide.

"Enterprises have access to information, but the gap between data science and business impact is too wide. Gramener partners with enterprises to bridge this gap and enable decision making by extracting Insights and Communicating them as memorable stories. We are leveraging People, Process and Technology to accelerate and automate Insight generation and consumption with greater emphasis on Pharma, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Financial services and Non-Profit sectors", said Naveen Gattu, Gramener's COO.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

