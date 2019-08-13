Grand Opening of Delhi Runway Week 2019 with Designer Sikandar Nawaz

New Delhi [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): After the impressive success of 2018 in Nation's Capital, the Delhi Runway week 2019 started again today in its second year and is going to continue till 14th August 2019, at The Taj Vivanta, Dwarka.

The launch ceremony featured Pret collections by Ace Couturier Sikandar Nawaz, whose collections resemble fairy tales with high class cuts, and fine stitching which make every garment worth watching for. The who's who of the fashion fraternity and social circle were present at the glittering event to grace the occasion and everybody was thrilled to see the grandeur collection.

Delhi Runway week has earned a name in the top fashion week platforms in India in its first edition only. The 2nd edition is an inimitable step towards integration of traditional and modern ensemble patterns of motifs, textiles and crafted masterpieces. It reflects the uniqueness of Indian fashion Designers by positioning them on the runway with outstanding creativity.

The main focus today was on fabric versatility amidst the media and consumers through a prestigious fashion event - Striving towards bringing the best of the talent on stage through an amalgamation of designers, models, makeup artists and more under a single roof. More is going to be showcased over the next two days.

Delhi runway week 2019 is a platform which not only promotes new talent but creates a new era and versatile approach in terms of fashion. The USP of the 2nd edition is to promote emerging talented designers along with established names and during 2019 the organizers are presenting 32 Top line Female models and 22 Male models, who are the representatives of fashion world today with each having good working experiences. It therefore is an opportunity for Indian young designers to represent their brand at one of the most prestigious grand fashion stage in India.

Delhi runway week 2019 is going to focus on creating High end Couture, Pret and also on Sustainable wearable costumes, said Arif Siddiqui and Anwar Aziz from A&A Media Tech Worldwide and Achint Kaur, a renowned Film producer, the organisers.

"The show featuring new gen designs and creations has become the benchmark of fresh fashion and is trendsetting the fashion industry", said Arif.

"The extravagant event has given new opportunities to many fresh designers since the first edition last year, and she was happy to see what the young designers have presented during the show this year. Fashion industry in India will certainly benefit from these new gen designers who bring freshness and innovation in their showcase", said Achint Kaur.

The show is directed by Arun Chaudhary, who also said that this is one of the best platforms for Budding Designers, and curated by Rajdeep Roy, who says that he is glad to be a part of this mega event, the best platform today for young Talent.

On the second day, collections by Kingshuk Bhandari, an Indian ethnic wear designer who has many fashion weeks under his collar, Soniya Gaba, creative designer - mostly into contemporary women's wear, Maninder Gulati, an Indian Fashion Designer who is known for his re-inventions in the world of style, elegance and trend, Designer Vicky Saini, Menswear Designer who is well known for his contemporary styles, cuts, patterns for the Modern Man, and Designer Mukesh Dubey, a very popular designer from the Holy City of 'Ayodhya' who has created a niche for himself in his trendsetting pattern in Menswear Segment are going to be presented and certainly will create a kaleidoscope of rainbow colours on the ramp.

Day 3, i.e. 14th August will be a busy day for everyone as a series of presentations are planned. Gen Next Studio by Gagan Chandhok, collections for men which can be donned during any season as they can mould under any climatic conditions, Designer Allies Sharma, a Niift Mumbai passout, will be showcasing her Victorian bowl and slit gowns for females and the colourful Indos with handmade embroidery for males.

Also Designer Vipin Agarwal, a contemporary designer will present Menswear and Women's wear, Designer Parul Tyagi, owner of Silai Khadai label and a Couture Designer, House of Cocoon By Lakshay, Esha Gupta, House of Zeniaa, into contemporary Womenswear, and Harry's Designers, women wear will be showcasing their master creations.

The event will have a grand finale with the presentations of creations in Khadi by renowned celebrity Khadi designer, Rosy Ahluwalia, and a top-class couturier Abdur Rehman.

This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

