Design collection by Sikandar Nawaz
Design collection by Sikandar Nawaz

Grand Opening of Delhi Runway Week 2019 with Designer Sikandar Nawaz

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:52 IST

New Delhi [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): After the impressive success of 2018 in Nation's Capital, the Delhi Runway week 2019 started again today in its second year and is going to continue till 14th August 2019, at The Taj Vivanta, Dwarka.
The launch ceremony featured Pret collections by Ace Couturier Sikandar Nawaz, whose collections resemble fairy tales with high class cuts, and fine stitching which make every garment worth watching for. The who's who of the fashion fraternity and social circle were present at the glittering event to grace the occasion and everybody was thrilled to see the grandeur collection.
Delhi Runway week has earned a name in the top fashion week platforms in India in its first edition only. The 2nd edition is an inimitable step towards integration of traditional and modern ensemble patterns of motifs, textiles and crafted masterpieces. It reflects the uniqueness of Indian fashion Designers by positioning them on the runway with outstanding creativity.
The main focus today was on fabric versatility amidst the media and consumers through a prestigious fashion event - Striving towards bringing the best of the talent on stage through an amalgamation of designers, models, makeup artists and more under a single roof. More is going to be showcased over the next two days.
Delhi runway week 2019 is a platform which not only promotes new talent but creates a new era and versatile approach in terms of fashion. The USP of the 2nd edition is to promote emerging talented designers along with established names and during 2019 the organizers are presenting 32 Top line Female models and 22 Male models, who are the representatives of fashion world today with each having good working experiences. It therefore is an opportunity for Indian young designers to represent their brand at one of the most prestigious grand fashion stage in India.
Delhi runway week 2019 is going to focus on creating High end Couture, Pret and also on Sustainable wearable costumes, said Arif Siddiqui and Anwar Aziz from A&A Media Tech Worldwide and Achint Kaur, a renowned Film producer, the organisers.
"The show featuring new gen designs and creations has become the benchmark of fresh fashion and is trendsetting the fashion industry", said Arif.
"The extravagant event has given new opportunities to many fresh designers since the first edition last year, and she was happy to see what the young designers have presented during the show this year. Fashion industry in India will certainly benefit from these new gen designers who bring freshness and innovation in their showcase", said Achint Kaur.
The show is directed by Arun Chaudhary, who also said that this is one of the best platforms for Budding Designers, and curated by Rajdeep Roy, who says that he is glad to be a part of this mega event, the best platform today for young Talent.
On the second day, collections by Kingshuk Bhandari, an Indian ethnic wear designer who has many fashion weeks under his collar, Soniya Gaba, creative designer - mostly into contemporary women's wear, Maninder Gulati, an Indian Fashion Designer who is known for his re-inventions in the world of style, elegance and trend, Designer Vicky Saini, Menswear Designer who is well known for his contemporary styles, cuts, patterns for the Modern Man, and Designer Mukesh Dubey, a very popular designer from the Holy City of 'Ayodhya' who has created a niche for himself in his trendsetting pattern in Menswear Segment are going to be presented and certainly will create a kaleidoscope of rainbow colours on the ramp.
Day 3, i.e. 14th August will be a busy day for everyone as a series of presentations are planned. Gen Next Studio by Gagan Chandhok, collections for men which can be donned during any season as they can mould under any climatic conditions, Designer Allies Sharma, a Niift Mumbai passout, will be showcasing her Victorian bowl and slit gowns for females and the colourful Indos with handmade embroidery for males.
Also Designer Vipin Agarwal, a contemporary designer will present Menswear and Women's wear, Designer Parul Tyagi, owner of Silai Khadai label and a Couture Designer, House of Cocoon By Lakshay, Esha Gupta, House of Zeniaa, into contemporary Womenswear, and Harry's Designers, women wear will be showcasing their master creations.
The event will have a grand finale with the presentations of creations in Khadi by renowned celebrity Khadi designer, Rosy Ahluwalia, and a top-class couturier Abdur Rehman.
This content is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:55 IST

Fintech Firm Clearwater Analytics opens its first office in India

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Clearwater(r) Analytics announced today that the company will open and staff a new office in Noida, India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:53 IST

Raveena Tandon launches Assure Clinic in Indore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): Founded by Dr Abhishek Pilani and Dr Priyanka Desai Pilani, Assure Clinic offers wide range of procedures for healthy hair, skin and body.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:50 IST

udChalo Forays into the Hotel Segment by Partnering with Oyo and...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): udChalo, a Brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, an Online Travel portal for Defence personnel has recently tied up with OYO and Fab Hotels to bring the hospitality service offerings on its platform for its valued customers in the Armed

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:48 IST

Schneider Sustainability Impact 2018-2020 exceeds its target...

Paris [France] August 13(ANI/NewsVoir): For the fifth year, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, announces its financial and non-financial results together for the first semester of 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:47 IST

Government of Punjab announces Seed Potato Traceability and...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): To protect the interest of the Punjab farmers and uphold the state's leadership position/image as the largest potato seed producing state, the Department of Agriculture and Welfare, Government of Punjab will soon undertake certification and traceab

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:26 IST

Sun Pharma reports 31 pc jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 1,387 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,387 crore in the April to June quarter of 2019-20, up 31 per cent in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:01 IST

CBDT rebuts incorrect reports about Income Tax notices to Durga...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday denied reports of Income Tax notices being issued to Durga Puja committees in Kolkata.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:43 IST

RITES reports 14 pc jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 93 crore

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Government-owned transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering consultancy company RITES Ltd said on Tuesday its standalone profit after tax moved up by 14.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 93 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:10 IST

53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade held in Delhi

New Delhi [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): The 53rd Convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was held on August 8 at the institute's campus in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:06 IST

Uniphore seeing momentum, raises USD 51 Million in Series C...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 13(ANI/BusinessWire India): Uniphore, the global conversational AI technology company, is gaining momentum and announced today it raised $51M in Series C funding led by March Capital Partners, with participation from Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistem

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:36 IST

Sensex crashes by 624 points, Nifty settles at 10,925 as auto...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices closed 1.6 per cent lower on Tuesday as heavy selling pressure built up in automotive and telecom stocks while investors awaited a government fiscal stimulus package to reverse the slowdown in the overall economy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:05 IST

Auto sector seeks GST relief as vehicle sales dip 31 pc in July...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid prospects of 10 lakh job losses in the automobile and allied sectors.

Read More
iocl