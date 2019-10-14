The company has six manufacturing facilities in lndia besides one in the United States
The company has six manufacturing facilities in lndia besides one in the United States

Granules India to exit from China joint venture

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:39 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Granules India Ltd said on Monday it will divest its entire equity shareholding in its Chinese joint venture Granules Biocause Pharmaceuticals.
The latter is an equal joint venture between Granules India and Hubei Biocause Heilen Pharmaceutical with manufacturing facility at Jingmen in China. In 2007, Granules formed the joint venture to ensure a regular supply of Ibuprofen active pharma ingredient (API) to support its requirements for manufacturing pharma formulation intermediates and finished dosages.
The company said environmental issues have created an atmosphere of business uncertainty in China. To comply with regulatory issues on pollution, Granules Biocause Pharmaceuticals production facility had invested and will continue to invest substantial capital expenditure (capex), which is contrary to Granules India's strategy of reducing capex outflow and free cash flow generation.
"Granules believes the additional API supply will enable it to have more supply options and having a joint venture is not necessary to ensure Ibuprofen API continuity," it said in a statement adding that several existing manufacturers have expanded capacity or stated their intention to increase capacity.
Besides, many companies have announced their intention to enter the Ibuprofen API market. Granules said it has a supply agreement with the joint venture and Ibuprofen API supply will not be impacted as the existing agreement will continue. In addition, Granules has several other reliable approved suppliers of Ibuprofen API in the international and domestic market.
"Granules India's decision to dilute the stake of this joint venture will not impact its commitment of achieving the profitability target provided for the year even without any additional joint venture's contribution in the consolidated net profit. Further, sale proceeds from this transaction will enable Granules India's cash position and will eventually reduce the net debt position," it added.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:10 IST

September wholesale inflation falls to a low at 0.3 pc

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 0.33 per cent for September as compared to 1.08 per cent for the previous month due to fall in prices of non-food articles, government data showed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:03 IST

Faizan Kareem represents India on Climate Change Theatre Action in USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The climate crisis is upon us, it is a well-known fact. What's more important to understand is, what we are doing about it and how one can generate more awareness about the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:00 IST

Morepen Labs adds three new drugs - Rivaroxaban, Vildagliptin...

New Delhi [India] Oct 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Morepen Laboratories Ltd has developed and added three blockbuster drugs to its portfolio of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for sale in domestic and global markets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:55 IST

Maruti Suzuki collaborates with five startups under its MAIL programme

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Monday it has selected five startups for proof of concept (PoC) under its Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme to help accelerate these concepts towards real-time applications.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:31 IST

IRCTC makes grand debut on bourses, doubles over issue price

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online ticketing, tourism and the catering arm of railways, made a stellar debut on Monday by listing at Rs 644 on the BSE, marking a 101 per cent premium to its issue price of Rs 320 per

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:28 IST

Vodafone Idea and Mavenir Partner to extend network as a platform

New Delhi [India] Oct 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end cloud-native 4G and 5G network software provider for CSPs today announced the extension of its partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India's leading telecom operator, to extend VIL Network as a Platform, reaching

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:02 IST

French energy major Total to buy 37.4 pc stake in Adani Gas

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In the largest foreign direct investment in city gas distribution sector by a global energy major, French multinational Total will buy 37.4 per cent stake in Adani Gas to develop multi-offerings to the Indian energy market.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:24 IST

Equites in the green on global cues, Tata Motors up 4.5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ruled higher during early hours on Monday following positive sentiment after US President Donald Trump outlined first phase of a deal to end the trade war with China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:59 IST

IMF calls for connecting dots between sustainable finance and...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues can have a material impact on the performance of firms and stability of a financial system more broadly, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:14 IST

Care Ratings downgrades Jain Irrigation Systems bank facilities...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Jain Irrigation Systems said on Saturday that Care Ratings has downgraded its rating on bank facilities due to on-going delays in debt servicing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:59 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte celebrate Diwali with the...

New Delhi [India] October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Daniel Wellington, a leading watches and accessories brand known for its contemporary and sleek design celebrated the onset of the festive season in the capital city with an exclusive Diwali party at the most iconic setting at the Qla.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:58 IST

Vaani Kapoor unveils Julie's New Flagship Store and Gypsophila Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): South Mumbai has a new Fashion Outpost.

Read More
iocl