'Great Place to Work® India' recognizes HashedIn as one of India's 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): HashedIn Technologies Pvt Ltd is glad to announce that it has been recognized as one of India's 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.
HashedIn was ranked 37th amongst several organizations. Last year, more than 1000 organizations applied for this assessment and only the best were selected.
The awarding organization is the 'Global Authority' for creating, sustaining, and identifying high-trust, high-performance culture. Considered the 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment, they identify Best Workplaces solely based on employee feedback and quality of people practices in an organization.
Adding another feather to its hat, HashedIn Technologies has also been recognized for the third time in a row, among the Best Workplaces in the IT industry.
"Our ability to learn and adapt as one large family has put us on a path to enormous success. HashedIn has provided an innovative platform for every Hasher to become a better leader and emerge successfully. Being awarded the great place to work third time in a row, is an astounding testimonial of how every Hasher feels. The learning ambiance, the culture of appreciation, and a lot more factors have influenced the growth of the organization in every aspect," said Himanshu Varshney, CEO HashedIn Technologies.
"HashedIn has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all its employees and has excelled on the five dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie," according to Great Place to Work®.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:54 IST
