Greaves Cotton has seven manufacturing units
Greaves Cotton has seven manufacturing units

Greaves Cotton seeks relaxations on buyback from SEBI, Finance Ministry

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Engineering major Greaves Cotton has sought some relaxations on its buyback plan from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Finance.
The company has got interim observations from SEBI on the draft letter of offer filed on July 4 and is in the process of addressing them, it said in regulatory filings after closing hours on Tuesday.
To discourage the practice of avoiding dividend distribution tax through buyback of shares by listed companies, the Union Budget for 2019-20 has proposed an additional tax of 20 per cent.
"In light of the proposal to introduce a tax on distributed income by listed companies undertaking buyback of shares, vide the Finance (No. 2) Bill 2019 (introduced in Parliament on July 5, 2019), it is hereby submitted that the company has filed: (a) a representation before the Ministry of Finance seeking clarifications on the applicability of the proposal and (b) an application with SEBI informing them about the representation filed before the Ministry of Finance and seeking certain relaxations from them with respect to the buyback," the company added.
Greaves Cotton is a diversified engineering company and a leading manufacturer of cleantech powertrain solutions (CNG, petrol and diesel engines), generator sets, farm equipment, e-mobility, aftermarket spares and services.
On July 11, textile manufacturer KPR became the first company to withdraw its Rs 263.31 crore buyback proposal after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the additional tax of 20 per cent in case of buyback of shares by listed companies. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:50 IST

Author Sunil Mishra's book 'Who Stole My Job' enters second print run

New Delhi [India] July 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Srishti Publishers and Distributors, India's leading publishing house today announced the second print run of 'Who Stole My Job' by nationally acclaimed author Sunil Mishra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:43 IST

L&T led joint venture bags contract for largest desalination...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): A joint venture between L&T Construction and Tecton Engineering and Construction LLC of the United Arab Emirates has secured a significant contract for a 100 million litres per day (MLD) desalination plant from Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:55 IST

Suzlon defaults on $172 million bonds, may offload stake

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has failed to pay the principal amount of 172 million dollars for outstanding bonds which was due on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:24 IST

Nifty crosses 11,690 mark, Yes Bank gains over 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Equities traded with a positive bias during early hours on Wednesday as investors waited for fresh indications from India Inc on Q1 corporate results.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:58 IST

Headstream Technologies bags International Achievers Award for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Headstream Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based technology startup, has bagged the Leading Emerging Indian Company of the Year 2019 from the International Achievers Conference, a not-for-profit forum that works for the promotion of Indian businesse

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:57 IST

Fiinovation partners with leading automotive Tyre manufacturer...

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) partnered with a leading automotive tyre, tubes manufacturer, recently for the evaluation of its three CSR projects running in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:56 IST

TECNO PHANTOM 9 Debuts on Flipkart at Rs 14999

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Following the successful launch of the flagship 'PHANTOM 9' by TECNO, the global premium smart phone brand, TECNO Phantom 9 will go live for sale on Flipkart starting July 17th, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:43 IST

Panagariya disapproves Budget proposal to tax super-rich, bats...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Former Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya on Tuesday said that India must encourage wealth creation by lowering income tax rates and surcharge if it aspires to become a five trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:08 IST

Missa More - India's Instagram Fashion Store

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): As rightly said, "Don't wait for the opportunity, create it" - this wonderful duo is living up to this quoted line.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:08 IST

Indian CFOs plan to increase spend to support topline growth in...

New Delhi [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Senior finance executives remain optimistic about the economy, the outlook for their companies and their investments for the future, according to the 2019 Global Business and Spending Outlook, a survey released by American Express and Institutional Investor Th

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:06 IST

AMG Corporation unveils new identity of its flagship brand Premier Plus

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): After a decade of operations, AMG Corporation has revamped the logo of its flagship brand Premier Plus to consolidate and grow its position in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:41 IST

Sensex closes above 39,000 mark, Yes Bank gains 14 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Equity traded with a positive bias on Tuesday as investors shrugged off trade data release a day earlier while hoping for an additional interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next month.

Read More
iocl