Greenko Group, Singapore's Keppel Infra in pact to supply green ammonia

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): India's green energy solutions provider Greenko Group and Singaporean company Keppel Infrastructure have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply 250,000 tonne per annum green ammonia for Keppel's 600-megawatt power plant in Singapore.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday.

Keppel is a Singapore multi-national company engaged in developing renewable and implementing clean energy solutions.





Both the parties will bear their own transaction costs, expenses and taxes incurred towards the execution of and activities envisaged under this MoU, except otherwise expressly agreed by Parties, the MoU document read.

"Happy to join the MoU signing ceremony between Greenko group & Keppel Infrastructure to supply 250,000 TPA Green Ammonia for Keppel's 600Mw power plant in Singapore in the presence of Minister Gan Kim Yong," Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted after virtually taking part in the MoU signing ceremony.

Separately, Greenko Group is finalizing plans to develop green ammonia capacities of upto 3 million tonne per annum for exports ( 2 million tonne per annum within the group and 1 million tonne per annum in partnership with ONGC) as part of Atmanirbhar or self-reliant India vision.

The Group said the key takers for this green ammonia will be the European market and the Asian markets such as South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan. (ANI)

