Subir Palit, Country Head, Greenply
Subir Palit, Country Head, Greenply

Greenply's Wood Crrests veneers make an impact with architects, to celebrate at "Design Shanghai Show"

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:44 IST

New Delhi [India] June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Greenply has launched its new product - Wood Crrests veneers for the ultra-premium design solutions. Made from the finest timber, the veneers are made from raw material sourced from locations across the world.
The veneers are manufactured to give an artistic spin to premium living. A Range of 600 plus exquisite decorative veneer surfaces in avatars of natural, glazed, solitaire, roasted, dyed, high definition, creative arts and many more.
The product though available in retail will be exclusively showcased to the architect and interior designer community, which constitutes the large influencer segment for Greenply, India's largest Interior Infrastructure Company. The company has been at the forefront of this category accounting for over 26 per cent of 'branded category' market share.
Greenply has been ramping up its marketing initiatives with the purpose of consolidation and achieving the objective to be more precise in its communication to its influencing channels.
The architects and design community being the primary design influencers for living and workspaces, it is imperative for a brand to successfully engage them and its initiative 'Green Access' has focused on building a strong fraternity of design professionals. If the numbers are anything to go by, over three thousand accomplished architects in sixty-one cities across India participate and cherish this initiative.
'Green Access' emphasizes collaboration with the architects for the purpose of achieving the mission of beautifying urban architecture in India. The government's focus on smart cities has further elevated the need for this partnership and emphasizing on finding a renewed focus on creating landmark designs at par with global standards.
"How the program for over four years has progressed on ideology and roadmap for extending the Greenply products in Architect/ID's recommendations for quality interiors with modern styling and functionalities." He further added, "It was imperative for us to take an initiative in this direction and how this community has been beautifully engaged by the Brand in pursuit of re-exploring the traditional partnership between manufacturers and influencing channels which have been seeking innovation and a potential rebirth", explained Subir Palit, Country Head, Greenply.
At the occasion, Shyam Shekhawat, Business Head, Decoratives announced that Greenply Industries launched the first edition of its ambitious initiative - CrrestFest 2019-20 and created a landmark moment to reward architects for a curated visit to Design Shanghai - the world's most prestigious international design events.
For years, Design Shanghai has broken new ground by being one of the largest galleries of path-breaking designs and providing insights into futuristic design patterns. The show will attract Architects, Interior designers, real estate developers from across the globe.
"We are delighted that our strategy and go to market plan helped the brand to excel in the desired direction and the commitment of the brand towards its influencing channels is what will be the differentiator when brands strive for market share leading to customer excellence", said Sumit Chandna, Chief Operating Officer at Evolve Brands, a leading loyalty engagement company who conceived and manage the Green Access initiative for Greenply.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:24 IST

PNG Jewellers to retail Forevermark diamonds across all stores

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): PNG Jewellers, a brand that embodies values, trust, and who are strong believers of innovation have partnered with Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, to retail Forevermark diamonds across all their stores in India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 15:12 IST

Reliance Home Finance extends maturities on NCDs of Rs 400 crore...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Reliance Home Finance said on Saturday that maturity of certain non-convertible debentures of Rs 400 crore has been extended till October-end in view of the continuing severe liquidity crisis in the sector.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:46 IST

Doctor's Day: Bajaj Finserv salutes medical practitioners with...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finserv's #OneLifeManyRoles is one of the digitally engaging initiatives by the company to appreciate the efforts and contribution of the medical fraternity and showcase their customised suite of financing options designed especially f

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 13:48 IST

ONGC invites bids to increase production of oil, gas from its 64...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): India's largest energy company ONGC Limited is seeking partners to maximise recovery of oil and gas production from its 64 marginal nomination fields by leveraging new technologies.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:13 IST

Sandesara brothers scam much bigger than PNB scam, claims ED

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Sandesara brothers scam is much bigger than the fraud committed by PNB scam accused Nirav Modi, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:11 IST

Reliance Home Finance appoints Dhiraj & Dheeraj as statutory auditors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Reliance Home Finance, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital, has appointed Dhiraj & Dheeraj as statutory auditors, less than three weeks after Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) resigned from the position.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:45 IST

ICRA downgrades IFCI's credit ratings to BBB with negative outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): Investment information company ICRA has downgraded credit ratings of government-owned specialised financial institution IFCI Limited from BBB+ to BBB with a negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 21:40 IST

Employee consortium, AdiGroup to bid for 75 pc stake in Jet Airways

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Jet Airways Employee Consortium on Friday announced their partnership with AdiGroup to bid for the acquisition of 75 per cent stake in debt-ridden Jet Airways through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:07 IST

Haryana CM announces relief for MSME units

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Giving major relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units of Industrial Area Faridabad, Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Friday made several announcements including regularisation of MSME units developed in more than 70 per cent geographical area

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:07 IST

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) launches direct flight linking Baku...

New Delhi [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): Backed by its core philosophy to provide strong regional network coverage, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the flag carrier and largest airline of the country of Azerbaijan today scaled yet another new height by launching its direct flight linking Baku to New Delhi

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:57 IST

Maharashtra Minister Mahadev Jankar felicitates Aninda Basu with...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 28(ANI/NewsVoir): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mahadev Rao Jankar felicitates several entrepreneur with 'India's Great Entrepreneurs Awards 2019' for their exemplary work in nation building saying the entrepreneur are the very foundation of the economy and also help

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:41 IST

Current account deficit narrows to $4.6 billion in Q4 FY19: RBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): India's current account deficit (CAD) totalled 4.6 billion dollars or 0.7 per cent of the GDP in the fourth quarter (January to March) of 2018-19, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Read More
iocl