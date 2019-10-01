Gross GST revenue in September totals Rs 91,916 crore

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 91,916 crore in September, 2.67 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the government said on Tuesday.

Of this amount, the Central was Rs 16,630 crore, State GST Rs 22,598 crore and Integrated GST Rs 45,069 crore (including Rs 22,097 crore collected on imports) and cess Rs 7,620 crore.

The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for August up to September 30 is 75.94 lakh, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The government settled Rs 21,131 crore to CGST and Rs 15,121 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by central government and state governments after regular settlement in September is Rs 37,761 crore for CGST and Rs 37,719 crore for the SGST.

During April to September, the domestic component has grown by 7.82 per cent year-on-year while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 4.9 per cent.

(ANI)

