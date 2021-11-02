Group Legrand India aligns with the nation's plan to vaccinate Indians by pledging to fully vaccinate 25,000 people across India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of Group Legrand India's CSR initiative and to meet with the growing demand of Vaccinations against COVID-19, Legrand India, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure is conducting a Mass Vaccination Drive across 6 major cities in India for electricians, retailers, channel partners and the community at large.

Nashik, Pune, Noida, Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi will see vaccination camps by Legrand India for the next six months.

The Vaccination drive is a part of Group Legrand India's CSR initiative which also aligns with the nation's plan to vaccinate its citizens at a rapid pace and win the fight against Coronavirus. The vaccination doses provided across all the 6 cities will be free of cost and the goal is to immunize the electricians, retailers, channel partners and the community at large.

The mass vaccination drive is being conducted in association with the State Governments and the Collective Good Foundation - an initiative by Samhita Group (NGO), that is dedicated to developing ecosystems that facilitate sustainable impact.

One of the key focus areas of Legrand India CSR is healthcare when it comes to giving back to the society. Through the vaccination drive, Group Legrand India is looking forward to fully vaccinate 25,000 people across India and achieving this target will also mark the celebration of their 25th Anniversary. Legrand India is always committed to serve its community, and through their CSR initiatives their aim is to ensure safety of the community. Another example of their contribution was seen last year as Legrand India distributed PPE kits and Oxygen supplies to community amid growing COVID cases in India.

To boost this activity further and encourage maximum people to walk-in at the vaccination camps in these cities, Group Legrand India has also partnered with Radio Mirchi and Zee Hindustan. This partnership will help in conveying the information of the ongoing vaccination drive and create an increased awareness amongst the citizens residing in Nashik, Pune, Noida, Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi.

Speaking on this Tony Berland, Managing Director and CEO, Group Legrand India said, "At Legrand, we greatly care about our community and strongly believe in giving back to the society. As healthcare, safety and security of our people are the key focus areas for us, we invariably try to contribute as much as we can through our CSR initiatives. Owning to India's mission of fully vaccinating the 1.3 billion population, we are delighted to be a benefactor in this process. We are also excited about the completion of 25 glorious years of Legrand in the Indian market and with this zeal we pledge to fully vaccinate 25,000 people across India, which will also mark our silver jubilee."



A global specialist in the electrical & digital building infrastructure, Legrand is a Euro (6.6)5.5* billion (470.2864 cr) group based in Limoges, France. The group has manufacturing facilities in 90 countries and its products are sold in over 180 countries. Globally, Legrand is a leader in wiring devices and cable management with a global market share of over 20% and 14% respectively.

Legrand also enjoys leadership positions in at least one of its major business areas in a (several) number of countries including France, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, China, and of course India.

Legrand India offers a wide range of products in the categories of Energy distribution, Wiring devices, Home Automation, Structured Cabling, Lighting Management Solutions, Cable Management and Industrial application products. It is an undisputed leader in MCBs, RCDs and DBs and a strong No. 2 in wiring devices Apart from this, the company also holds a leading position in Home Automation, MCCBs and Cable management systems.

The company's geographical reach, across market segments, caters to new requirements of customers with smart solutions that make Legrand a multipolar group. And this multipolar nature, and the global philosophy of Listen, Design, Make and Support has enabled it to provide innovative and smart solutions. Legrand's products are amongst the top in the market and have undisputable brand equity.

Legrand products and services comply with the three criteria of simplicity - simplicity of use, simplicity of installation and simplicity of distribution - which enables the company to quickly penetrate new markets. With an employee base of over 1000 in India, the company is fast emerging as a leader in its core business by extending products and services that suit every segment in the local market.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Legrand operates across India through 26 offices, (800)600 stockiest, 11500 retail outlets with three state-of-the-art manufacturing units, (thirteen) seven training centers and 3 two R&D center. Technological innovations, simple and rapid product combinations to form communicating systems, clever installation ideas etc. are the focus of the R&D team at Legrand.

