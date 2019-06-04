Grow your savings by 50 percent with a Bajaj Finance fixed deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 04(ANI/BusinessWire India): With a fixed deposit, you can steadily grow your wealth or save for a goal like your wedding, the down payment of a home, a purchase of a new car, and more. While fixed deposits were often overlooked in the past owing to inadequate returns, the year 2018 proved these instruments to be one of the best performing investments, beating even equity returns.

Apart from the security they offer, which help you invest your bonus, a part of your salary, or your savings in them without hesitation, FDs by reputed issuers now carry higher returns that are lucrative for investors across all ages. Bajaj Finance, a leading NBFC, not only offers lucrative interest rates, but also other benefits that make for a rewarding investment experience. Take a look at all you can stand to gain with this fixed deposit.





Accelerated gains

The Bajaj Finance fixed deposits gives you returns that soar as high as 50 per cent of your invested capital. To understand this better, consider a deposit of Rs 35,000 for a tenor of 5 years with interest earned at maturity and take a look at the table below.

Hassle-free application and management

With a Bajaj Finance fixed deposit, you can start a fixed deposit online by filling a simple form. Moreover, you can use the online FD calculator to plan your finances and forecast your returns to the exact penny. You can then enjoy doorstep documentation services to ensure you don't need to leave the comfort of your home or workplace to start investing. Further, you can view your account online and track the growth of your finances with ease too.

Assured returns on a minimal deposit

Enjoy the highest safety and make the most of lucrative returns on deposits as low as Rs25,000 when you choose Bajaj Finance. This amount is substantial enough to gain high returns while being minimal enough to avoid burdening your finances. Also, ICRA's highest MAAA (stable) rating and CRISIL's highest FAAA/Stable rating vouch for the returns of your capital and interest amount while you enjoy returns up to 8.95 per cent on this FD.

Access to convenience

Apart from guaranteed returns you can access, which are completely unaffected by volatility, you can start an FD account in over 200 branches of Bajaj Finance and enjoy all the online support you want. Gain benefits like higher interest rates every time you renew your FD and enjoy pre-approved offers as an existing customer too. What's more, you can also take a loan against an FD in times of a cash crunch from Bajaj Finance too.

With a plethora of benefits to gain from, take control of your finances starting today. Invest in a Bajaj Finance FD to build a healthy portfolio and security for your future.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)