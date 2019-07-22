GSK has been serving healthcare needs in India for over 90 years
GSK Pharma profit jumps to Rs 113 crore in Q1 FY20

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 17:05 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced 35 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 113.5 crore during the first quarter of current fiscal from Rs 88.6 crore in the corresponding quarter ended June 30 last year.
The total income also rose by 7 per cent to Rs 818 crore as against Rs 753 crore in the same period. At the same time, total expenses increased from Rs 607 crore to Rs 642 crore.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY20 was Rs 176 crore compared to Rs 138 crore in Q1 of FY19, the company said in a statement.
The earnings per share of Rs 10 each works out to Rs 6.70 in the quarter ended June 30 compared to Rs 5.23 in the first quarter of the previous year.
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals business has been serving healthcare needs in India for more than 90 years. It has a wide range of prescription medicines across areas covering anti-infectives, dermatology, gynaecology, diabetes, oncology, cardiovascular disease and respiratory diseases.
(ANI)

