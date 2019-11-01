GST October collections fall by 5.3 pc year-on-year to Rs 95,380 crore

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 95,380 crore in October, 5.29 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the Central government said on Friday.

Of this amount, the Central GST was Rs 17,582 crore, State GST Rs 23,674 crore and Integrated GST Rs 46,517 crore (including Rs 21,446 crore collected on imports) and cess Rs 7,607 crore (including Rs 774 crore collected on imports).

This is the third consecutive month when GST mop-up remained below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of September up to October 31 is 73.83 lakh, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The government settled Rs 20,642 crore to CGST and Rs 13,971 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue earned by the Centre and the state governments after regular settlement in October is Rs 38,224 crore for CGST and Rs 37,645 crore for the SGST.

During April to October vis-a-vis 2018, the domestic component has shown 6.74 per cent growth while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 3.38 per cent, the statement said.

(ANI)

