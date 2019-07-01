Revenue in June 2019 is 1.86 pc higher than the monthly average of GST revenue in FY19
GST revenue collections for June total Rs 99,939 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:28 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax (GST) totalled Rs 99,939 crore in June, up 4.52 per cent from Rs 95,610 crore in the corresponding period of last year, the Central government said on Monday.
Of the GST collection in June, the central GST was Rs 18,366 crore, state GST Rs 25,343 crore, integrated GST Rs 47,772 crore (including Rs 21,980 crore collected on imports) and cess Rs 8,457 crore (including Rs 876 crore collected on imports).
The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for May up to June 30 was 74.38 lakh.
The government settled Rs 18,169 crore to CGST and Rs 13,613 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Centre and state governments after regular settlement in June is Rs 36,535 crore for CGST and Rs 38,956 crore for the SGST.
The revenue in June 2019 is 1.86 per cent higher than the monthly average of GST revenue in FY 2018-19 which was Rs 98,114 crore, according to an official statement. (ANI)

