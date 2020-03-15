GSTN system with enhanced capacity to be completed by July: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that a better system of GSTN with capacity enhancement would be completed by July this year itself.

"A completely enhanced capacity, better system of GSTN with capacity enhancement, with better staff response, better solutions, envisaged and proposed by Nandan Nilekani, has now been decided by the council that it should be completed by July 2020 instead of January 2021," Sitharaman told reporters.

"We have had a series of technical glitches in the system. We are in talks with Infosys to improve the system. It was in this regard that Nandan Nilekani, on behalf of Infosys, made his presentation. A decision has been made to enhance capacity from the peak number of 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh. For this requisition of more skilled manpower and procurement of better hardware has been agreed to by the GST Council," she added.

The due date for filing the annual return and the reconciliation statement for the financial year 2018-19 will be extended till June 30, 2020, Sitharaman said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates were also revised for certain products at the 39th GST Council meeting held here today.

The GST Council proposed to raise the GST rate on mobile phones and specific parts from 12 per cent to at 18 per cent.

Sitharaman said there will be one rationalised rate of GST at 12 per cent for both hand-made and machine-made matchsticks. The GST rate was 18 per cent on machine-made and 5 per cent on man-made matchboxes.

She said the Council decided to reduce the GST rate on maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in respect of aircraft from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. (ANI)

