Gujarat again tops NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Gujarat has topped the NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index for the second time in a row. The index assesses the readiness of the states in terms of their export performance and potential.

The coastal states are the best performers in the Export Preparedness Index 2021 prepared by the NITI Aayog, in partnership with the Institute of Competitiveness. Maharashtra has acquired the second while Karnataka is placed at the third spot, as per the report released by the NITI Aayog on Friday.

The Export Preparedness Index is a data-driven endeavour to identify the fundamental areas critical for sub-national export promotion, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The Export Preparedness Index (EPI) ranks states and UTs on 4 main pillars--Policy; Business Ecosystem; Export Ecosystem; Export Performance--and 11 sub-pillars--Export Promotion Policy; Institutional Framework; Business Environment; Infrastructure; Transport Connectivity; Access to Finance; Export Infrastructure; Trade Support; R&D Infrastructure; Export Diversification; and Growth Orientation.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar released the index report in the national capital in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Department of Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, and other dignitaries.

EPI 2021 brings out three major challenges to India's export promotion. These are intra- and inter-regional differences in export infrastructure; weak trade support and growth orientation across states; and lack of R&D infrastructure to promote complex and unique exports.

The EPI's primary goal is to instil competition among all Indian states ('Coastal', 'Landlocked', 'Himalayan', and 'UTs/City-States') to bring about favourable export-promotion policies, ease the regulatory framework to prompt subnational export promotion, create the necessary infrastructure for exports, and assist in identifying strategic recommendations for improving export competitiveness, the NITI Aayog said.

"The index can be a valuable tool for the government and policymakers in encouraging healthy competition among states and UTs, hence enhancing India's standing in the global export market," it added.

While releasing the report, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman said EPI 2021 will help the states and UTs in a long way to plan and execute sound export-oriented policies for ensuring a conducive export ecosystem, to make maximum utilisation of their export potential. (ANI)